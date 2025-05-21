Nashville SC Advances to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals with 3-2 Win at Orlando

May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club snapped Orlando City SC's club record-tying 12-match unbeaten streak across all competitions and advanced to the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Quarterfinals by defeating the Florida side 3-2 at Inter&Co Stadium Wednesday night. Midfielder Ahmed Qasem and defender Wyatt Meyer scored for the Boys in Gold following an Orlando City SC own goal in the 23 rd minute while goalkeeper Brian Schwake recorded his second win in as many starts.

Heating up: Nashville SC extended its unbeaten streak to seven matches (5W-0L-2D) across all competitions dating back to a 7-2 win over Chicago Fire FC at GEODIS Park on April 26, outscoring its opponents 16-7 in that span.

On the scoresheet: Meyer's 79 th minute game-winning goal marks the first time a Nashville SC player has recorded their first career tally during U.S. Open Cup play. Meyer and Corcoran became the third and fourth players in NSC history to record their first goal contributions with Nashville during the historic tournament, joining former Boys in Gold Handwalla Bwana (assist) and Lawrence Wyke (assist).

Schwake's USOC success: Schwake secured Wednesday night's win with one save, becoming just the second goalkeeper in Nashville SC history to record wins in his first two starts for the Boys in Gold. The goalkeeper became the first in NSC history to record a clean sheet in his first start when he debuted on May 6 vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC.

Next up: Nashville SC continues its two-match road trip when it returns to MLS play at Toronto FC on Saturday, May 24 at 6:30 p.m. CT, available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and the Apple TV app.

Notes :

Nashville SC:

is unbeaten in its last seven matches across all competitions (5W-0L-2D)

is unbeaten during the month of May (4W-0L-2D) this season across all competitions

improved to 6W-1L-1D all-time in U.S. Open Cup play

is 2W-1L-1D in U.S. Open Cup road matches

has played Orlando City SC 15 times across all competitions, the most of any MLS club

is 4W-6L-5D all-time vs. Orlando City SC across all competitions (Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, MLS regular season and playoffs)

advanced to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals for the second time in club history (also, 2022)

Bryan Acosta started his second consecutive U.S. Open Cup match

Chris Applewhite started his second consecutive U.S. Open Cup match

Teal Bunbury

started his second consecutive U.S. Open Cup match

served as Team Captain for the second consecutive U.S. Open Cup match

Matthew Corcoran

logged his first goal contribution as a Boy in Gold, an assist on Ahmed Qasem's 40th minute goal

started his second consecutive U.S. Open Cup match

Christian Koffi was called up from Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club for the match and made his first-career Nashville SC matchday roster

Jack Maher is tied for the team lead among current Nashville SC players in USOC appearances with eight since the club joined MLS (also, Alex Muyl)

Wyatt Meyer

became the first Boy in Gold to score his first career goal while in U.S. Open Cup competition with his tally in the 79 th minute

started his second consecutive U.S. Open Cup match

Alex Muyl is tied for the team lead among current Nashville SC players in USOC appearances with eight since the club joined MLS (also, Jack Maher)

Ethan O'Brien

was called up from Nashville SC's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City Football Club for the match

made his Nashville SC debut when he subbed in at the 73rd minute, becoming the third current Boy in Gold to do so during U.S. Open Cup (Bryan Acosta and Brian Schwake)

Jeisson Palacios made his U.S. Open Cup debut

Ahmed Qasem

scored his first U.S. Open Cup goal in the 40th minute

started his second consecutive U.S. Open Cup match

Brian Schwake

recorded his second win with Nashville SC, becoming the second Nashville SC goalkeeper to record wins in his first two starts (also, Elliot Panicco)

started his second consecutive U.S. Open Cup match

Box score:

Nashville SC (2W-0L-0D in U.S. Open Cup) at Orlando City SC (1W-1L-0D in U.S. Open Cup)

May 24, 2025 - Inter&Co Stadium

Final score:

NSH: 3

ORL: 2

Scoring summary:

ORL: Marco Pašalić (A: Alex Freeman) 17'

NSH: Rodrigo Schlegel (Own Goal) 23'

NSH: Ahmed Qasem (A: Matthew Corcoran) 40'

ORL: Ramiro Enrique (A: Marco Pašalić) 58'

NSH: Wyatt Meyer (A: Patrick Yazbek) 79'

Discipline:

NSH: Patrick Yazbek (Caution) 57'

NSH: Matthew Corcoran (Caution) 69'

ORL: Alex Freeman (Caution) 72'

Lineups:

NSH starters : Brian Schwake; Chris Applewhite, Wyatt Meyer, Andy Najar (Josh Bauer 46'), Jeisson Palacios; Bryan Acosta (Ethan O'Brien 73'), Matthew Corcoran, Jonathan Pérez (Jacob Shaffelburg 61'), Ahmed Qasem (Jack Maher 85'), Patrick Yazbek; Teal Bunbury (C) (Alex Muyl 74')

Substitutes : Xavier Valdez, Christian Koffi

ORL starters: Pedro Gallese; Alex Freeman, Rodrigo Schlegel, Robin Jansson (C), David Brekalo (Rafael Santos 84'), Marco Pašalić, Cesar Araújo (Iván Angulo 61'), Joran Gerbet, Dagur Dan Thórhallsson (Duncan McGuire 84'), Martín Ojeda (Luis Muriel 61'), Ramiro Enrique

Substitutes: Javier Otero, Colin Guske, Kyle Smith

Match officials:

Referee: Joshua Encarnacion

AR1: Rhett Hammil

AR2: Ben Rigel

4TH: Alejo Calume

Weather: 88 degrees and clear







