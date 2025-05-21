Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Knocked out of 2025 U.S. Open Cup

A brutal night of weather and disappointment for The Crown in D.C.

Charlotte FC would come out with a rotated side from regular season play as would D.C. United. Patrick Agyemang and Adilson Malanda did get the start in this one.

There were a couple bumps early for The Crown, David Bingham was tested early, and tested himself. He nearly passed the ball off a DC attacker and into his own net, but he was there to make up for the error.

United were able to find some attacking space down the wings and in the 18th minute a deep cross found the last runner, David Schnegg, all alone for an absolute rip that could not be stopped. 1-0.

It took awhile for Charlotte to get going in the attack. There were a couple of half chances prior to the D.C. goal but nothing really tested their keeper. The last 10 minutes of the first half, however, Charlotte found their prowess and some chances. That momentum carried into the second half and finally in the 59th minute, a bit of Patrick Agyemang magic leveled the match. He went on a great solo run and slotted it cooly in the back corner pocket.

Almost immediately after, Bill Tuiloma followed him up with a goal off a corner kick. He made a sharp darting run near post and headed it home. 2-1 in the 61st minute.

Charlotte controlled much of the match from there but a late equalizer from DC sent this one into extratime. Much like the first goal, United found the last runner on a cross and a clean hit from Garrison Tubbs made it 2-2 in the 85th.

Five minutes into ET, Liel Abada found Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty running in the 18, he cut it back calmy to Tyger Smalls who put it in the back of the net to make it 3-2. Liel's pass was a beautiful little lofted ball over the defense.

A few moments later, Jackson Hopkins pounced on a miss clear in Charlotte's 18 and buried it to level the match. 3-3 in the 104th minute.

The second ET would see both sides filled with tired legs and less and less ideas. The weather making this one a slog of a match in the final minutes. Penalties we go.

Jordan Farr entered the match in the final minute before penalties for D.C., a specialist for PKs. He had not played a single minute for United yet. He then went on to make four saves and send D.C. through to the next round. David Bingham made three saves of his own, but misses from Malanda, Biel, Tavares and Abada sealed the Crown's fate.

Charlotte FC are knocked out of this year's Open Cup. All eyes are back on the regular season for now and Leagues Cup this summer.

