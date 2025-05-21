CLTFC eliminated on penalty kicks; host Columbus Crew on Saturday in MLS play

May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Notes:

Patrick Agyemang scored in his second consecutive match

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty added two assists on the night

Tyger Smalls scored his first career goal for Charlotte FC

Eryk Williamson recorded an assist for the second consecutive match

The Crown returns to league play on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium against the Columbus Crew Match Info: 2025 U.S. Open Cup - Round of 16

Location: Audi Field - Washington, D.C.

D.C. United Starting XI: Kim (GK), Herrera, Tubbs, Bartlett, Rowles, Schnegg, Kijima, Servania, Enow, Peglow, Murrell

Substitutions: Stroud (46'), Hopkins (62'), Peltola (62'), Fletcher (92'), Farr (118')

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Bingham (GK), Marshall-Rutty, Tuiloma, Malanda, Scardina, Petkovic Diani, Williamson, Vargas, Agyemang, Tavares

Substitutions: Bronico (70'), Abada (71'), Smalls (79'), Ream (100'), Neeley (105'), Biel (105')

Goals:

17' - DC - Schnegg (Assist: Herrera)

58' - CLT - Agyemang (Assist: Marshall-Rutty)

61' - CLT - Tuiloma (Assist: Tuiloma)

86' - DC - Tubbs (Assist: Leal)

95' - CLT - Smalls (Assist: Marshall-Rutty)

104' - DC - Hopkins

Penalty Kicks:

DC - Herrera - Make (1-0)

CLT - Malanda - Miss (1-0)

DC - Hopkins - Make (2-0)

CLT - Biel - Miss (2-0)

DC - Stroud - Miss (2-0)

CLT - Bronico - Make (2-1)

DC - Fletcher - Miss (2-1)

CLT - Tavares - Miss (2-1)

DC - Peltola - Miss (2-1)

CLT - Abada - Miss (2-1)

Discipline:

39' - DC - Enow (Yellow)

52' - DC - Tubbs (Yellow)

56' - CLT - Tavares (Yellow)

57' - DC - Kijima (Yellow)







