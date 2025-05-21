CLTFC eliminated on penalty kicks; host Columbus Crew on Saturday in MLS play
May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
Notes:
Patrick Agyemang scored in his second consecutive match
Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty added two assists on the night
Tyger Smalls scored his first career goal for Charlotte FC
Eryk Williamson recorded an assist for the second consecutive match
The Crown returns to league play on Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium against the Columbus Crew Match Info: 2025 U.S. Open Cup - Round of 16
Location: Audi Field - Washington, D.C.
Press Conference Video Assets: Head Coach Dean Smith; Defender Bill Tuiloma - link
Stats: Please Click - link
D.C. United Starting XI: Kim (GK), Herrera, Tubbs, Bartlett, Rowles, Schnegg, Kijima, Servania, Enow, Peglow, Murrell
Substitutions: Stroud (46'), Hopkins (62'), Peltola (62'), Fletcher (92'), Farr (118')
Charlotte FC Starting XI: Bingham (GK), Marshall-Rutty, Tuiloma, Malanda, Scardina, Petkovic Diani, Williamson, Vargas, Agyemang, Tavares
Substitutions: Bronico (70'), Abada (71'), Smalls (79'), Ream (100'), Neeley (105'), Biel (105')
Goals:
17' - DC - Schnegg (Assist: Herrera)
58' - CLT - Agyemang (Assist: Marshall-Rutty)
61' - CLT - Tuiloma (Assist: Tuiloma)
86' - DC - Tubbs (Assist: Leal)
95' - CLT - Smalls (Assist: Marshall-Rutty)
104' - DC - Hopkins
Penalty Kicks:
DC - Herrera - Make (1-0)
CLT - Malanda - Miss (1-0)
DC - Hopkins - Make (2-0)
CLT - Biel - Miss (2-0)
DC - Stroud - Miss (2-0)
CLT - Bronico - Make (2-1)
DC - Fletcher - Miss (2-1)
CLT - Tavares - Miss (2-1)
DC - Peltola - Miss (2-1)
CLT - Abada - Miss (2-1)
Discipline:
39' - DC - Enow (Yellow)
52' - DC - Tubbs (Yellow)
56' - CLT - Tavares (Yellow)
57' - DC - Kijima (Yellow)
