Nashville SC Signs Free Agent Defender Tate Schmitt
May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed free agent defender Tate Schmitt through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2026. Schmitt will be eligible to play beginning tonight, May 21, in the team's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match at Orlando City SC.
"Tate is an experienced left back that has the attributes we look for in a player in that role both offensively and defensively," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs, "We are excited to be able to add him to our group."
A Real Salt Lake Homegrown player, Schmitt appeared in 24 regular season matches and one playoff match, scoring two goals between 2019-22. In February of 2023, he was traded to Houston Dynamo FC for a natural third round pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, going on to appear in 21 regular season matches and one playoff match and scoring one goal across two seasons.
During 2019 Schmitt made 15 regular season (two goals, assist) and four playoff (goal, three assists) appearances for USL Championship (USLC) side Real Monarchs, helping the club to the league title in his first professional season. In 2021 he appeared in 21 regular season matches and one playoff fixture for Phoenix Rising FC of the USLC, tallying two goals and one assist.
Schmitt played collegiately at the University of Louisville from 2015 to 2018, including three seasons under Nashville SC Goalkeeper Coach Danny Cepero who was an assistant with the Cardinals from 2013 to 2017. He tallied 26 goals and 17 assists in 80 career appearances, including 74 starts. During his senior season, he earned All-ACC First Team honors and was named the ACC Championship Tournament MVP while helping lead the school to its first ACC title.
Prior to joining the Cardinals, he was a member of the Real Salt Lake Academy's U-17/18 national title runner-up teams in 2014 and 2015.
Transaction: Nashville SC signs free agent defender Tate Schmitt through the 2025 Major League Soccer season with an option for 2026 on May 21, 2025
TATE SCHMITT
Position: Defender
Height: 5'10"
Weight: 159 lbs.
Birthdate: May 28, 1997
Age: 27
Birthplace: Phoenix, Ariz.
Nationality: American
Last club: Houston Dynamo FC
How acquired: Signed as a free agent through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026 on May 21, 2025
