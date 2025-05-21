Timbers Exit 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in Round of 16

May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Portland Timbers exited the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 16 after falling 1-0 in extra time to the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on Tuesday night. After a scoreless 90 minutes, San Jose found the game-winning goal in the 116th minute of the match. Portland will return to MLS regular season action this weekend, traveling to face Orlando City SC on Saturday, May 24.

2025 Open Cup Recap

Playing their sixth match in an 18-day span, the Timbers were knocked out of the U.S. Open Cup in the Round of 16. Portland advanced to the Round of 16 after downing the Tacoma Defiance 3-2 in the Round of 32 on May 6 at Starfire Sports Complex. Three players scored in this year's tournament for Portland, including Zac McGraw, Kevin Kelsy and T2 player Gage Guerra.

Goal-Scoring Plays

SJ - Jack Skahan (Mark-Anthony Kaye), 116th minute: Mark-Anthony Kaye shot the ball from the left side of the box, and Jack Skahan was able to deflect it into the back of the net with his right foot.

Notes:

Next Game

Next up, the Timbers will go on the road to play Orlando City SC at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday, May 24. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes (Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Round of 16)

May 20, 2025 - PayPal Park (San Jose, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 ET1 ET2 F

Portland Timbers 0 0 0 0 0

San Jose Earthquakes 0 0 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

SJ: Skahan (Kaye), 116

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Antony (caution), 39

SJ: López (caution), 40

POR: Zuparic (caution), 75

SJ: Romney (caution), 77

POR: Mora (caution), 86

POR: K. Miller (caution), 87

POR: Rodríguez (caution), 87

SJ: Costra (caution), 92

SJ: Floriani (caution), 108

Lineups:

POR: GK Crépeau, D E. Miller (Mosquera, 72), D Zuparic, D Surman (Nuñez, 118), D Bravo, M K. Miller, M Ortiz (Da Costa, 72), M Fernández (Smith, 91), F Antony (Rodriguez, 61), F Guerra (Mora, 72), F Lassiter

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse

TOTAL SHOTS: 14; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 24; CORNER KICKS: 2; SA VES: 8

SJ: GK Edwards, D Romney, D Munie, D Floriani, M Costa (Kikanovic, 103), M Lerouz, M Harkes (Kaye, 103), M Jones, F López (Judd, 40), F Bouda (Skahan, 73), F Espinoza

Substitutes Not Used: Marie, Montali

TOTAL SHOTS: 29; SHOTS ON GOAL: 9; FOULS: 17; CORNER KICKS: 12; SA VES: 5

Referee: Ramy Touchan

Assistant Referees: Darren Bandy, Perter Hanson

Fourth Official: Robert Vincze

Attendance: TBA

