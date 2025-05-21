Tristan Muyumba Expected to Miss Three-To-Four Weeks

May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that midfielder Tristan Muyumba is expected to miss the next three-to-four weeks after suffering a right hamstring tendon and Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) injury in the club's match against Philadelphia Union on Saturday. His rehabilitation process will determine his return to play timeline.

Atlanta United (2-7-5, 11 points) returns to action Sunday, May 25 when it hosts FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday Night Soccer (7 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.







