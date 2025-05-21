Tristan Muyumba Expected to Miss Three-To-Four Weeks
May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that midfielder Tristan Muyumba is expected to miss the next three-to-four weeks after suffering a right hamstring tendon and Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) injury in the club's match against Philadelphia Union on Saturday. His rehabilitation process will determine his return to play timeline.
Atlanta United (2-7-5, 11 points) returns to action Sunday, May 25 when it hosts FC Cincinnati at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday Night Soccer (7 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2025
- Tristan Muyumba Expected to Miss Three-To-Four Weeks - Atlanta United FC
- Inter Miami CF Signs Goalkeeper William Yarbrough - Inter Miami CF
- Quakes advance to Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals for first time since 2017 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Timbers Exit 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in Round of 16 - Portland Timbers
- Revolution Bounced from U.S. Open Cup - New England Revolution
- 'Caps draw against Valour FC, host second leg on July 9 - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.