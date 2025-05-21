'Caps draw against Valour FC, host second leg on July 9

May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Vancouver Whitecaps FC drew 2-2 with Canadian Premier League side Valour FC in the first leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals on Tuesday at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Blue and White began with a bang. In the sixth minute, winger Emmanuel Sabbi bolted into the box, but he was dispossessed. The ball found it's way to Sam Adekugbe, who volleyed a rocket that went bar down, past outstretched Valour FC goalkeeper Eleias Himaras for an early 1-0 lead.

Before the half-hour mark, the 'Caps displayed their speed and creativity. Sabbi punted a long through ball for Jayden Nelson, who laid it off for the onrushing Sabbi but saw his effort go over the bar.

Valour FC would get their equalizer just before halftime. Off a Themi Antonoglou corner kick, defender Rocco Romeo put all of his six-foot-five frame into a leaping header that knotted the match at 1-1.

After the break, Valour FC took the lead off a Zachary Fernandez pass that flashed across goal to Bruno Figueiredo. The Portuguese midfielder unleashed a shot from distance to make it 2-1.

In the 64th minute, 'Caps head coach Jesper Sørensen subbed in striker Brian White, who quickly earned a golden opportunity when he got on the end of a J.C. Ngando through ball to go one-on-one with Himaras. The goalkeeper denied him from close range.

Moments later, two other substitutes teamed up to put Vancouver level. Off a Sebastian Berhalter corner that dipped to the far post, Ali Ahmed ran to the bouncing ball, and pulled off a brilliant spin in the box before he smashed his first goal of the season to put the Blue and White level at 2-2.

The teams continued to push for the winner but the match would end level.

The 'Caps will host the second leg of this 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinal on Wednesday, July 9 at BC Place, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit https://www.whitecapsfc.com/tickets. Tickets will be available in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the Blue and White will now look ahead to MLS regular season action this Saturday, May 24 as they take on Real Salt Lake. Kickoff from America First Field in Sandy, Utah is set for 6:30 p.m. PT.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 3,500

Referee: Yusri Rudolf

Scoring Summary

6' - VAN - Sam Adekugbe

38' - VAL - Rocco Romeo (Themi Antonoglou)

51' - VAL - Bruno Figueiredo (Zachary Fernandez)

80' - VAN - Ali Ahmed

Cautions

7' - VAL - Bruno Figueiredo

26' - VAN - Jeevan Badwal

38' - VAN - Isaac Boehmer

56' - VAL - Rocco Romeo

67' - VAL - Kris Twardek

73' - VAL - Gianfranco Facchineri

89' - VAL - Kian Williams

Ejection

67' - VAL - Jean-Baptiste Pierazzi (assistant coach)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 68% - VAL 32%

Shots: VAN 11 - VAL 12

Shots on Goal: VAN 4 - VAL 5

Saves: VAN 3 - VAL 2

Fouls: VAN 11 - VAL 17

Offsides: VAN 1 - VAL 2

Corners: VAN 8 - VAL 7

Valour FC

1.Eleias Himaras; 13.Zachary Fernandez, 3.Rocco Romero, 23.Gianfranco Facchineri, 30.Themi Antonoglou; 27.Raphael Ohin (64.Safwane Mlah 75'), 28.Bruno Figueiredo; 11.Kris Twardek (7.Kian Williams 76'), 20. Xavier Venâncio (17.Jordan Faria 64'), 8. Diogo Ressurreição (5.Kelsey Egwu 90+5'); 19.Jevontae Layne (10.Shaan Hundal 64')

Substitutes not used

50.Jonathan Viscosi, 2.Roberto Alarcón, 12.Wesley Wandje, 21.Myles Morgan

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

32.Isaac Boehmer ©; 2.Mathías Laborda, 12.Belal Halbouni (4.Ranko Veselinović 54'), 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 3.Sam Adekugbe (27.Giuseppe Bovalina 64'); 26.J.C. Ngando, 13.Ralph Priso, 59.Jeevan Badwal (16.Sebastian Berhalter 76'); 7.Jayden Nelson (22.Ali Ahmed 65'), 19.Damir Kreilach (24.Brian White 64'), 11.Emmanuel Sabbi

Substitutes not used

30.Adrían Zendejas, 18.Édier Ocampo, 45.Pedro Vite, 54.Daniel Russo







Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.