Rapids Academy's Alex Hernandez and Nathan Tchoumba Called in to U-15 U.S. Youth National Team for International Friendlies
May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Colorado Rapids News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids Academy's Alex Hernandez and Nathan Tchoumba have been called into the U-15 U.S. Youth National Team for a set of international friendlies against Argentina from May 22 through May 30, the federation announced. Hernandez and Tchoumba will join the national team in Buenos Aires, Argentina, under Head Coach Ross Brady.
"We are excited to see two of our Academy players included in the upcoming national team cycle for the U-15s," said Andrew Kewley, Colorado Rapids Academy Director. "Both Alex and Nathan have proven to be high potential players within the Academy system and their continued opportunities with the national team will only aide in their future development."
Hernandez, 15, joined the club in 2022 from local youth side CASA. During the current 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, the midfielder has occupied a starting position with the U-16 side. Hernandez has contributed 10 goals and six assists in his 38 appearances and has helped the team to a 9-1-2 record and a second place standing in the Frontier Division of MLS NEXT Flex.
Tchoumba, 14, is notably a product of the Colorado Rapids Futures Program and is a long-standing member of the club. In the current 2024-25 MLS NEXT season, Tchoumba has split time between the U-15s and U-16s. With the U-15s, he has recorded 14 appearances during the 2024-25 MLS NEXT season and with the U-16s he has added one goal in 24 appearances.
Hernandez and Tchoumba have had experiences with the U.S. Youth National Team at both the U-14 and U-15 levels. Most recently, Hernandez joined the U.S. U-15s for his third training camp under Head Coach Brady. Hernandez made his national team debut with the U-15s on Feb. 28, 2025, against Mexico logging 24 minutes of play. The following match on March 2, 2025, against Mexico saw Hernandez record his first goal and first assist for the national team.
Tchoumba has received three training camp call ups with the U.S. U-15s and made his national team debut in the team's set of friendlies against Mexico on Feb. 28, 2025, playing 76 minutes.
