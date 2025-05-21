Union advance to U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals for the first time since 2018

May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union secured their spot in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals with a 4-1 victory over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at Subaru Park on Wednesday night. Tonight's result extends the Union's unbeaten streak across all competitions to eight games. In the 14th minute,forward Bruno Damiani converted a penalty kick to give the Union an early 1-0 lead. In first half stoppage time, midfielder Indiana Vassilev scored to double the Union's lead. Midfielder Danley Jean Jacques scored in the 55th minute to put the Union up 3-0. A few minutes later, Jorge Garcia scored for Pittsburgh to cut their deficit to 3-1. In the 86th minute, midfielder Jovan Lukic scored to secure the Union a 4-1 victory.

The Union will host Inter Miami CF on Saturday, May 24 (7:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 4 - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC 1

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Wednesday, May 21, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Natalie Simon

Assistant Referees: Eric Weisbrod, A. Max Smith

Fourth Official: John Matto

Weather: 54 degrees and rainy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Bruno Damiani (PK) 14'

PHI - Indiana Vassilev (Q. Sullivan) 45+1'

PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (Damiani) 54'

PIT - Jorge Garcia (Williams) 63'

PHI - Jovan Lukic (unassisted) 86'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PIT - Luke Biasi (caution) 12'

PHI - Jakob Glesnes (caution) 22'

PHI - Danley Jean Jacques (caution) 65'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andrew Rick; Olivier Mbaizo, Olwethu Makhanya, Jakob Glesnes, Frankie Westfield (Nate Harriel 72'); Jesus Bueno, Danley Jean Jacques (Jovan Lukic 65'), Cavan Sullivan, Quinn Sullivan (Jeremy Rafanello 84'), Indiana Vassilev (Ben Bender 66'); Bruno Damiani (Mikael Uhre 66').

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Kai Wagner.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: Eric Dick; Luke Biasi (Perrin Barnes 46'), Guillaume Vacter (Charles Ahl 73'), Sean Suber (Max Broughton 84'), Roberto Ydrach; Junior Etou, Robbie Mertz (Aidan O'Toole 63'), Danny Griffin, Jackson Wälti; Bertin Jacquesson (Jorge Garcia 63'), Augustine Williams.

Substitutes not used: Jacob Randolph, Bradley Sample.

TEAM NOTES

The Union advanced to the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open Cup for the sixth time in club history (2012, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2025).

The Union improved to a 6-2 record (5-0 at home) in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.

Quinn and Cavan Sullivan became the second duo of brothers to start a U.S. Open Cup match in club history.

The Union are unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions (April 19 - current).

Midfielder Ben Bender made his debut for the Philadelphia Union.

Bruno Damiani, Indiana Vassilev, Danley Jean Jacques, and Jovan Lukic scored their first U.S. Open Cup goals tonight.

Frankie Westfield and Danley Jean Jacques made their first U.S. Open Cup starts tonight.

Tonight's match marked the first time that Philadelphia Union has played Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.