Maxime Crépeau Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for Canadian Shield Tournament
May 21, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau has been called into the Canadian Men's National Team for the FIFA international period in June, Canada Soccer announced today.
Canada is set to host the inaugural Canadian Shield Tournament taking place at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario. The new competition will bring together Canada, Ukraine, Côte D'Ivoire and New Zealand for a four-match series to determine a champion in this June's FIFA Window. Canada is set to take on Ukraine on June 7 and Côte D'Ivoire on June 10.
Crépeau, 31,has made24appearances (23starts) for Canada's national team.Notably, he has kept seven clean sheets on the international stage. The Quebec native earned his most recent cap for Canada on October 15, 2024, helping his nation earn a 2-1 win over Panama in a friendly match. Since signing with the Timbers ahead of the 2024 MLS campaign, Crépeau has made 30 appearances across all competitions for the Green and Gold.
WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE
Canada vs. Ukraine
(Canadian Shield Tournament) June 7
12 p.m. (Pacific) MaximeCrépeau (Canada) BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario
Canada vs. Côte D'Ivoire
(Canadian Shield Tournament) June 10
5:30p.m. (Pacific) MaximeCrépeau (Canada) BMO Field - Toronto, Ontario
