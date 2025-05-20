Timbers Face San Jose Earthquakes in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 Match on the Road Tonight
May 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
The Portland Timbers are set to compete in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 tonight, May 20, traveling to face the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p .m. (Pacific) with a national broadcast on CBS Sports Network and streaming available on Paramount+.
The Timbers advanced to the Round of 16 after downing the Tacoma Defiance 3-2 in the Round of 32 on May 6 at Starfire Sports Complex. Zac McGraw opened the Timbers' account with the first goal of the match in the first half, but Tacoma responded with two quick goals early in the second half to claim the lead. Making his first-team debut, T2 forward Gage Guerra equalized for Portland in the 81st minute and Kevin Kelsy sealed the victory with a penalty-kick goal in stoppage time.
In 38 U.S. Open Cup matches since 2004, the Timbers have an overall record of 21-17-0 in the tournament and 11-9-0 when playing on the road. Notably, the Timbers have advanced to the quarterfinal round four times (2013, 2014, 2018, 2019) and to semifinal rounds in 2013 and 2019. Portland has squared off against the San Jose Earthquakes four times in Open Cup history (2004, 2005, 2016, 2018), winning the two most recent matchups. The two sides have yet to face off in San Jose in Open-Cup play.
