Nashville SC Continues Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Play at Orlando City SC in Round of 16

May 20, 2025

Nashville SC News Release







NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club will continue its run in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup when it visits Orlando City SC in the Round of 16 on Wednesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT on Paramount+.

Here are five things to know:

Wednesday night's match marks the second meeting between Nashville SC and Orlando City SC in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup (USOC). The clubs, which have met 14 times in series history across all competitions (Open Cup, Major League Soccer regular season and playoffs), drew 1-1 in the 2022 USOC Quarterfinals, with Orlando prevailing 6-5 on penalty kicks and going on to win the tournament.

Both Nashville and Orlando defeated in-state United Soccer League (USL) clubs to advance to the Open Cup Round of 16 with Nashville shutting out USL League One side Chattanooga Red Wolves SC 1-0 and Orlando blanking USL Championship's Tampa Bay Rowdies 5-0.

Midway into their nine-match month, the Boys and Gold are unbeaten with a 3W-0L-2D record across all competitions, including two clean sheets.

Defender Josh Bauer, who has a career-best three goals across all competitions this season (two in MLS, one in USOC), scored Nashville SC's goal in its 1-0 USOC Round of 32 win over Chattanooga Red Wolves SC. The Boys in Gold have 17 goal contributions from defenders in 2025 across all competitions and lead MLS with 16 in regular season play.

Nashville SC midfielder Hany Mukhtar, who leads the team this season in MLS goal contributions with six goals and four assists, has recorded at least one point in nine of his 14 career appearances against Orlando City SC (six goals and five assists) across all competitions.







