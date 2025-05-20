Earthquakes Face Portland Timbers at Paypal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT

May 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes face the Portland Timbers in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 tonight at PayPal Park. Kickoff will take place at 7:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live globally via CBS Sports Network, as well as streamed on Paramount+.

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The Earthquakes are currently 22-19 all-time in U.S. Open Cup play.

- Tuesday marks the fifth time the Earthquakes and Timbers have faced each other in U.S. Open Cup play. The clubs have split the previous four matches, which all took place in Portland, with the first two against the USL iteration of the Timbers and the latter two versus the MLS side. Coincidentally, all four games were shutouts. San Jose emerged victorious 3-0 in the 2004 Round of 16 and 2-0 in the 2005 Fourth Round, while Portland won 2-0 in the 2016 Fourth Round and 2-0 in the 2018 Fourth Round. In addition, the Quakes defeated the Timbers 1-0 in a 2011 U.S. Open Cup play-in game in Portland.

- The two teams last met just 16 days ago in MLS regular-season play, with the Black and Blue winning 4-1 at PayPal Park. Both Cristian Espinoza and Chicho Arango had three goal contributions apiece and earned MLS Team of the Matchday honors. That victory was the catalyst for the Quakes' current five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

- The Quakes entered tonight's match leading MLS with 29 goals and 30.2 expected goals.

- San Jose's defense has vastly improved between April (10 goals conceded in four games) and May (five goals conceded in as many matches). In addition to two clean sheets this month, the unit has risen statistically to third in MLS in aerial duel percentage (54.6%) and seventh in clearances (118).

- Though San Jose has never won the U.S. Open Cup, the club came closest in 2004 and 2017, reaching the semifinals in both instances.

- Now in its 110th edition, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned U.S. Soccer's national champion since 1914. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and is open to professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer. The 2025 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn a berth in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy. The 2025 tournament features a total purse worth $1 million that includes a $600,000 award for the winner.







