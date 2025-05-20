D.C. United Launches the AV Lounge at Audi Field on June 28

May 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United and AV, a defense technology leader delivering integrated capabilities across all domains of modern warfare, today announced the debut of the AV Lounge at Audi Field. This new premium space-renamed following AV's acquisition of BlueHalo-will officially open on Saturday, June 28, 2025, during the home match against Nashville SC.

Designed to deliver the ultimate match-day experience, the AV Lounge offers climate-controlled luxury, uninterrupted views of the pitch through expansive glass walls, curated food and beverage service, and elevated perks for members.

"As a company built around serving those who serve, this partnership is about more than business-it's about giving back to the military community that inspires everything we do," said Wahid Nawabi, CEO of AV. "D.C. is home to seven major military installations and thousands of service members and their families. Through our sponsorship with D.C. United, we're proud to support them in meaningful ways-from donating AV Lounge tickets to service members and recognizing their contributions on the field, to hosting veteran recruiting events that help them thrive beyond active duty."

Unlike traditional premium seating, the AV Lounge allows fans to stay immersed in the match while enjoying best-in-class amenities. With capacity for up to 300 guests, the space delivers direct sightlines to the pitch, personalized service, and a hospitality experience that redefines the premium category.

"The AV Lounge is more than just a hospitality space-it's a destination," said Danita Johnson, President of Business Operations for D.C. United. "It brings together a shared vision between D.C. United and AV-creating a space where community, connection, and excellence come together on match day. From the culinary artistry to the energy in the stands, every detail reflects our joint commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences to fans across the District, including the thousands of service members and military families who call the DMV home."

As part of this partnership, AV will make seats available to local service members at D.C. United home games in 2025 and beyond, including select access to the AV Lounge. AV will also host a veteran recruiting event at Audi Field later this year to help connect transitioning service members with career opportunities in the defense technology sector.

D.C. United and AV are also proud to honor a Military Member of the Match at each home game. Honorees will receive special recognition during the match and four complimentary tickets for them and their guests.

Membership Details:

2025 season tickets: Starting at $2,000 per seat

Special offer: Guests who sign a two-year agreement will receive 50% off their second seat for every pair purchased

2026 full-season memberships: $5,000 per seat (20 home matches)

Exclusive member perks:

$500 single-match suite credit

MLS Season Pass

Invitations to exclusive wine & spirit tastings

Premium welcome gift

Among its unique features, the AV Lounge will include a Founders' Locker Program: the first 50 members to join will receive a private, lockable liquor locker, allowing them to curate their own drink lineup for clients and guests.

To reserve your access to the AV Lounge, place a deposit today at dcunited.com/tickets/premium/av-lounge. To schedule an in-person tour or virtual preview of the AV Lounge, click HERE, email PremiumSales@dcunited.com, or call (202) 600-9241.







