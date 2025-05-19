Expanded Studio Coverage and the Golazo Show Whip-Around Program Highlight CBS Sports' Coverage of this Week's U.S. Open Cup Round of 16
May 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United will host the Round of 16 in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Audi Field against Charlotte FC on Wednesday, May 21 with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. As the 110th edition of U.S. Soccer's Club Championship continues, so will CBS Sports' continuing coverage.
The Round of 16 broadcast schedule is highlighted by Wednesday's return of the Open Cup edition of The Golazo Show, a whip-around program featuring every goal from all six of the evening's matches airing for free exclusively on CBS Sports Golazo Network.
The entire Round of 16 slate - and every match onward to the tournament Final - will stream live on Paramount+. Fans can also watch Tuesday's Round of 16 curtain raiser between New England Revolution and Chicago Fire along with Wednesday's match featuring Austin FC and the Houston Dynamo for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network, while Tuesday's San Jose Earthquakes-Portland Timbers clash and Wednesday's New York Red Bulls-FC Dallas meeting will both air on CBS Sports Network. The full broadcast schedule for the Round of 16 can be found below.
All Round of 16 matches stream live on Paramount+
Fans can watch select matches for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network
CBS Sports' Open Cup presence will be bolstered across both days with studio shows. Tuesday's pre-match coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network, while the hour-long post-match show will air on Paramount+. The first 30 minutes of Tuesday's post-match show will be simulcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network, while the latter 30 will also air on CBS Sports Network. Coverage continues Wednesday with studio coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET and leading into The Golazo Show. Nico Cantor will host The Golazo Show on Wednesday, while Jillian Sakovits will host studio coverage alongside analysts Benny Feilhaber, Michael Lahoud and Tony Meola across both days. Christina Unkel will contribute to coverage as CBS Sports' rules analyst.
The Round of 16 is dominated by intra-Major League Soccer affairs, as 15 of the Division I circuit's 16 tournament participants advanced from their opening Round of 32 contests two weeks ago. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC out of the USL Championship (Div. II) is the lone lower division side left standing, with American soccer coaching staple Bob Lilley's side set to face off with Philadelphia Union in a captivating Keystone State showdown.
Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Broadcast Schedule - Round of 16
Tuesday, May 20 (all times ET)
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday | 7:00 PM | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
New England Revolution vs. Chicago Fire FC | 7:30 PM | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday | 9:30 PM | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday | 10:00 PM | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers | 10:30 PM | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, May 21 (all times ET)
CBS Sports Golazo Matchday | 7:00 PM | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
The Golazo Show | 7:30 PM | CBS Sports Golazo Network
New York Red Bulls vs. FC Dallas | 7:30 PM | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Network
D.C. United vs. Charlotte FC | 7:30 PM | Paramount+
Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC | 7:30 PM | Paramount+
Orlando City SC vs. Nashville SC | 7:30 PM | Paramount+
Philadelphia Union vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC | 7:30 PM | Paramount+
Austin FC vs. Houston Dynamo | 9:00 PM | Paramount+ & CBS Sports Golazo Network
2025 U.S. Open Cup schedule page
Go in depth on the Round of 16 via the Open Cup Stories page
U.S. Soccer, CBS Sports Reach Multimedia Rights Agreement for 2025 & 2026 U.S. Open Cup
Visit ussoccer.com/us-open-cup for full tournament coverage
The eight advancing teams will quickly learn their path to an Open Cup crown, as CBS Sports Golazo Network's flagship program, Morning Footy, will host the Draw that will lock in the bracket - including hosting scenarios - for the tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final this Thursday, May 22, at 9:30 a.m. ET.
In addition to full matches and highlights, CBS Sports' coverage will include studio programming on CBS Sports Golazo Network and the creation of ancillary content beyond games which will focus on markets and clubs in the competition, as well as the tournament's rich history as the oldest ongoing national soccer competition in the United States. CBS Sports will also provide additional Open Cup editorial coverage on CBSSports.com, the Golazo Starting XI newsletter and across its @GolazoAmerica and @CBSSportsGolazo social accounts.
