LA Galaxy Midfielder Marco Reus Named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 14

May 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LOS ANGELES - LA Galaxy midfielder Marco Reus was voted the MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchday 14 of the 2025 MLS season.

Reus recorded his first career brace for LA, fueling a second-half comeback as the Galaxy battled back to a 2-2 draw against LAFC before 23,083 fans at Dignity Health Sports Park on May 18. Reus opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the match when he was first to a rebound and finished his shot from close range. The German midfielder scored his second goal of the match when he dipped his free-kick attempt up and over the wall and past LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the 87th minute.

In his last five matches played dating back to April 27, Reus has totaled six goal contributions (3 goals, 3 assists). It marked the second consecutive match for Reus where he contributed two goal contributions (May 14 vs. Philadelphia Union - 2 assists). In two career matches played against LAFC, the Dortmund, Germany, native has recorded four goal contributions (2 goals, 2 assists). In two seasons with the LA Galaxy (2024 - Present), Reus has registered four goals and six assists in 15 career league matches played (10 starts).

Next up, the LA Galaxy travel to face San Diego FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, May 24 (1:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass, FOX, FOX Deportes).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.







