Djordje Mihailovic Named to Team of the Matchday for Rocky Mountain Cup Game-Winning Goal

May 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Colorado Rapids midfielder Djordje Mihailovic was named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday after securing Colorado's Rocky Mountain Cup series win over the weekend. In the tight contest with rivals Real Salt Lake, it was Mihailovic that drove home the game-winning goal in the 70th minute for the first victory of the home-and-away series.

This is the Designated Player's fifth Team of the Matchday honor of the season (Matchdays 6, 8, 9, 10, 14).

The Rapids and Salt Lake went back-and-forth for the majority of the game, but it was a solid combination in the final third that found the game's only goal late in the second half.

After substitute Ted Ku-DiPietro and defender Reggie Cannon combined on a run up the right wing, they connected with Mihailovic to drive further into Salt Lake's territory. Mihailovic primed Cannon with a ball into the box, prompting the defender's cross into Cole Bassett sitting on the six-yard box. Bassett, with his back to goal, then found Mihailovic, who took one touch and expertly slotted a far-post shot home for the game-winner.

His goal was named the league's Energy Moment of the Matchday.

Mihailovic's goal was his sixth of the season, tallying his goal contributions in 2025 to nine (6g, 3a). The midfielder, who has worn the captain's armband since April 12's contest with Charlotte FC, understood the team's need for a massive turnaround after five winless results in a row heading into Saturday's match with Colorado's Rocky Mountain rivals.

"I think there was a lot said after the game Wednesday [against San Diego]. We knew that it was a tough performance Wednesday, but we also knew that in three days' time - to tonight-that this is the most important game of the year for us, for the locker room, for the fans, for the club," he said after the win.

"And we spoke about how, no matter what happened the past three weeks, this game can be a turning point. You know, flip the page, like I said, and that's exactly what it is."

Team of the Matchday - Matchday 14

F: Federico Bernardeschi (TOR), Alonso Martínez (NYC), Theo Corbeanu (TOR)

M: Brian Gutiérrez (CHI), Joaquín Pereyra (MIN), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Marco Reus (LA)

D: Andrew Gutman (CHI), Robert Voloder (SKC), Griffin Dorsey (HOU)

GK: Pedro Gallese (ORL)

Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)

Bench: Roman Celentano (CIN), Thiago Martins (NYC), Joran Gerbet (ORL), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Diego Rossi (CLB), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Ola Brynhildsen (TOR), Tani Oluwaseyi (MIN)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.