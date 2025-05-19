Maarten Paes Receives Indonesia National Team Call-Up

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas goalkeeper Maarten Paes has received a call-up to Indonesia's men's national team for its upcoming FIFA World Cup Asian qualifier matches against China and Japan.

Indonesia continues its qualification campaign on Thursday, June 5, against China at 8:45 a.m. CT at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta. The team will then face Japan on Tuesday, June 10, at 5:35 a.m. CT at Panasonic Stadium Suita in Osaka Prefecture, Japan.

Paes made his 100th MLS regular-season appearance for FC Dallas on April 19, 2025, against Minnesota United FC. This season, he has helped lead Dallas to key victories, including a win over Inter Miami CF, the club's first win in Houston since 2016, and its first point in Colorado since 2018.

Paes debuted for Indonesia during the September 2024 FIFA window, helping the Garuda earn draws in Saudi Arabia and at home against Australia. He has made eight appearances for the national team and earned his first international win on Nov. 19, 2024, against Saudi Arabia.

Born in Nijmegen, Netherlands, Paes previously represented the Netherlands at the youth level. He became an Indonesian citizen in April 2024 through his late grandmother, Nel Appels-van Heyst, who was born in Indonesia. FIFA approved his one-time switch in August 2024.







