Brian Gutiérrez and Andrew Gutman Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14

May 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC midfielder Brian Gutiérrez and defender Andrew Gutman were named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14 following Chicago's 4-1 victory at Charlotte FC on Saturday. The Chicago Fire Academy graduates' inclusion marks the second consecutive week that at least one Fire player appears in a Team of the Matchday following Rominigue Kouamé's bench appearance on the Matchday 12 list one week prior.

Gutiérrez was named to his second Team of the Matchday starting honor of the season following his second brace of the season, preceded by his first assist of the season. The Homegrown midfielder swung a ball out to Jonathan Bamba in the 40th minute, who cut to his right foot before unleashing a shot outside the box that smashed in for the opener. Gutiérrez then grabbed a rebound in the 60th minute and laced it from the edge of the box to make it 2-0, before adding a penalty kick goal in the 79th minute to wrap up his bountiful evening.

Gutman only recorded one assist in the match but had a hand in the Fire's fourth road victory of the year. Playing the full 90 minutes for the ninth time in 13 games this season, Gutman was on the end of a 22-touch sequence in the second half that resulted in Philip Zinckernagel's 64th minute goal that made it 3-0. Despite a subsequent Charlotte goal, the fullback looked for a Fire response, drawing a penalty in the 78 th minute that Gutiérrez knocked in to clinch the match for Chicago.

The weekly honor is Gutiérrez's second of the season and eighth of his career. His first in 2025 came after the season opener at Columbus Crew, when the Homegrown midfielder recorded the first multi-goal performance of his career. Three weeks later, Gutman was named to the Team of Matchday 4 for his goal-scoring performance in a 2-1 victory at Toronto FC on March 15, his first such honor this season. The defender has now been named to the Team of the Matchday for the third time in his career with Chicago.

Here is what the MLS Team of the Matchday looks like for Matchday 14:

F: Federico Bernardeschi (TOR), Alonso Martínez (NYC), Theo Corbeanu (TOR)

M: Brian Gutiérrez (CHI), Joaquín Pereyra (MIN), Djordje Mihailovic (COL), Marco Reus (LA)

D: Andrew Gutman (CHI), Robert Voloder (SKC), Griffin Dorsey (HOU)

GK: Pedro Gallese (ORL)

Coach: Oscar Pareja (ORL)

Bench: Roman Celentano (CIN), Thiago Martins (NYC), Joran Gerbet (ORL), Jack McGlynn (HOU), Albert Rusnák (SEA), Diego Rossi (CLB), Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Ola Brynhildsen (TOR), Tani Oluwaseyi (MIN)

Chicago continues 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup play with a match against the New England Revolution in the Round of 16 on Tuesday, May 20. Kickoff at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, Rhode Island, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast on Paramount+.







