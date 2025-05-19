Revolution Host Chicago Fire FC in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The New England Revolution resume play in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with a Round of 16 matchup against Chicago Fire FC on Tuesday, May 20. The Revolution will return to Rhode Island to host Chicago on the campus of Providence College at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on the free CBS Sports Golazo Network and on Paramount+. Brad Feldman and Matt LaPan will call the action live from Providence on 98.5 The Sports Hub HD2. All U.S. Open Cup matches are available on CBS Sports/Paramount+.

New England will continue its quest for a second U.S. Open Cup title on Tuesday night, looking for the club's first trip to the Quarterfinal Round since 2017. The Revolution, approaching 50 all-time games in the historic competition, aim to improve on their 24-19-5 record in the U.S. Open Cup, including a 15-6-3 record as the home side. Tuesday night's meeting will also be the 94th all-time contest between New England and Chicago and their fourth matchup in the domestic cup competition, with the Fire holding a slight 1-2-0 edge.

The Revolution advanced in the single-elimination tournament by dispatching USL Championship side Rhode Island FC, 2-1, two weeks ago in Pawtucket, R.I. Head Caleb Caleb Porter has deployed the same starting lineup in the last five league games, but selected an entirely rotated squad for the Round of 32 match. Forward Tomás Chancalay, making his first start of the season, scored the opening goal for New England. Somerville, Mass. native Cristiano Oliveira, one of five Revolution II players to earn a first team debut in the match, slotted home the game-winning goal in the 88th minute.

In the tournament-opening win against RIFC, defender Andrew Farrell donned the captain's armband in his 2025 debut. With another appearance on Tuesday, the club's all-time service leader will tie Diego Fagundez (17) for the most U.S. Open Cup appearances in team annals. In the Round of 32 victory, Farrell was joined in central defense by Revolution II graduate Keegan Hughes, making his first start for the senior team, flanked by experienced outside backs Will Sands and Brandon Bye. Behind them in net, Alex Bono registered one save in his club debut.

Tuesday will be another homecoming match for Revolution II midfielder Gevork Diarbian, who helped set up the winning goal in his first team debut against Rhode Island FC. A Cranston, R.I. native, Diarbian played four seasons at Providence College, tallying 12 goals and 17 assists in 64 matches for the Friars. With Chapey Field as his home pitch, Diarbian earned three straight All-Big East Second Team Honors (2021-2023). His Revolution II running mate Liam Butts also made his senior debut in the Round of 32, as did 18-year-old Ugandan midfielder Allan Oyirwoth.

In all competitions, the Revolution enter the midweek match riding a seven-game unbeaten streak, with five wins and five shutouts in that span. New England's defense has allowed the fewest goals in MLS (10), conceding only 0.83 goals per match. Standing in their way of another victory is a Chicago side riding a wave of confidence with three successive victories, including a 4-1 win on the road at Charlotte FC on Saturday night. Under first-year Head Coach Gregg Berhalter, Belgian forward Hugo Cuypers leads the team with eight goals, just ahead of 21-year-old Chicago native Brian Gutierrez's five tallies.

The winner of Tuesday's match will advance to the Quarterfinal Round, set to be played from July 8-9. The Quarterfinal draw will take place on Thursday morning, 9:30 a.m. ET on CBS Sports Golazo Network's "Morning Footy".

