Inter Miami CF Academy Completes Successful Participation in 2025 Mediterranean International Cup and Friendlies in Spain

May 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health returned home this month from a successful 28-day trip to Spain unlike any other in the history of any MLS academy. The historic trip saw a U-19 select side composed of talents from our Academy's U-17 and U-19 categories play an average of a game every two days against top-level opposition at the 2025 Mediterranean International Cup (MIC Cup) and friendlies throughout the European nation in what not only proved to be a test of the highest level on the pitch, but also an invaluable development and bonding experience for our Club's rising stars. One of the main highlights in Spain was a 1-0 win over FC Barcelona at their training facilities against a side featuring the third goalkeeper from their first team, second team players and talented players from their academy

The Inter Miami Academy impressed in its overall performance, reaching the final of the MIC Cup in the U-19 category and remaining undefeated in its friendly fixtures. The teamremained undefeated throughout 12 games, winning nine and tying three, recording seven clean sheets in the process, while taking on five of the biggest academies in Spain in Atlético de Madrid, FC Barcelona, Girona FC, Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis. In all, the team faced 11 teams from Spain and one from England.

Below, let's dive into the full list of results for the Inter Miami Academy at the 2025 MIC Cup and friendlies in Spain.

Inter Miami CF Academy at 2025 Mediterranean Cup

Our Academy had a perfect record in Group C of the U-19 category of the MIC Cup, defeating CF Base Llagostera 5-0 on April 16, IDA Valencia 4-1 on April 17 and Nàstic Sports Academy 2-1 on April 17, as well, to advance to the final.

The final resulted in a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Impactus Football, before just missing out on winning it all by narrowly falling 3-4 in the subsequent penalty shootout.

Inter Miami CF Academy Friendlies in Spain

The Inter Miami Academy also went unbeaten in nine friendlies throughout Spain.

April 15: 2-0 vs.Girona FC (IMCF goals: Daniel Pinter, Mateo Pereyra)

April 19: 2-0 vs. Steven Gerrard Academy (IMCF goals: Victor Fung, Jack Pymm)

April 20: 0-0 vs. Real Betis B

April 22: 1-1 vs. Cornellà División de Honor (IMCF goal: Mateo Pereyra)

April 24: 3-2 vs.Sant Cugat División de Honor (IMCF goals: Alejandro Flores (x2), Daniel Pinter)

April 28: 1-0 vs. FC Barcelona Select (IMCF goals: Alexander Shaw)

April 30: 3-0 vs. Rayo Vallecano Select (IMCF goals: (Alexander Shaw, Mateo Pereyra, Alejandro Flores)

May 6: 1-0 vs. Atlético de Madrid B (IMCF goal: Own goal)

