Griffin Dorsey and Jack McGlynn Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday

May 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC defender Griffin Dorsey and midfielder Jack McGlynn were named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 14, the league announced today. The inclusions mark the duo's second selection each this season.

The Dynamo defeated in-state rivals FC Dallas 2-0 in a road Texas Derby on Saturday behind goals from Dorsey and McGlynn. Houston also earned their sixth clean sheet of the season, helped by three saves from goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

Notably, the result marked Houston's first road win of the season and their first victory in Frisco since 2011.

Houston took the lead in the 64th minute when McGlynn found the back of the net with a left-footed strike from well outside the box, following a pass from Dorsey. The play marked the 21-year-old U.S. National Team midfielder's second goal of the season and Dorsey's fifth assist.

Dorsey doubled Houston's lead in the 81st minute after dribbling towards the box and playing a give-and-go with forward Toyosi Olusanya. The defender received the return pass and found the left side of the net for his first goal of the 2025 campaign.

Dorsey (Matchday 7 and 14) and McGlynn (Matchday 7 and 14) are one of four Dynamo players to be named to the Team of the Matchday this season and are joined by Ondřej Lingr (Matchday 9 and 10) and Felipe Andrade (Matchday 13).

The Dynamo next travel to another in-state rival for a Round of 16 U.S. Open Cup match versus Austin FC on Wednesday, May 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT, and fans can watch the match live via Paramount+.







