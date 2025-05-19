LAFC Draws LA Galaxy 2-2 on the Road

May 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Los Angeles FC News Release







LAFC extended its unbeaten streak to seven games with a hard-fought 2-2 draw with the LA Galaxy on Sunday night at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. Denis Bouanga and Nathan Ordaz scored either side of half time for the Black & Gold (6W-4L-4D; 22 points). The club is now 3-0-4 in its last seven games and has climbed to within six points of first place in the Western Conference.

After falling behind to a Marco Reus goal in the sixth minute, Bouanga brought the Black & Gold back on level terms in the 13th minute. Cutting inside from the left wing, Bouanga beat a defender before ripping a shot from distance across the box and into the far side netting.

LAFC took the lead, 2-1, five minutes after half time when Ordaz smashed a Ryan Hollingshead feed past the on-rushing goalkeeper and inside the near left post.

The tying goal came in the 87th minute when Reus converted a free kick from just outside the LAFC penalty area.

LAFC is back in action on Saturday, May 24, when the club makes its farthest road trip of the season to battle CF Montréal. That game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. PT and is available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, 710 AM ESPN, the ESPN LA app, and 980 AM La Mera Mera.

NOTES

LAFC will welcome the Galaxy to BMO Stadium on July 19 to complete the season series against their crosstown rivals.

Bouanga now has eight goals in eight matches across all competitions against the Galaxy. He has scored in each of the last five matches between the two teams.

Bouanga now has 69 goal contributions in 83 regular-season games for LAFC, tying him with Diego Rossi for the second-most in club history. Rossi had 48 goals and 21 assists in 104 games for the club.

Bouanga is now two goals shy of reaching 50 regular-season goals in his LAFC career. If he can score two times in the next seven games, he will become the 15th player in MLS history to score 50 goals in 90 games or less.

Ordaz notched his third goal of the regular season and now has five across all competitions.







