Sporting KC Weekly

May 19, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

After playing three away games in eight days, Sporting Kansas CIty returns home to host the New England Revolution at 7:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at Children's Mercy Park. Tickets for the cross-conference match-up are available on SeatGeek and can be purchased at a discounted rate as part of the Rally Pack or East Coast Pack.

Saturday's showdown will be available to watch with an Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass subscription in addition to local radio coverage on 810 AM and 103.7 FM. Pub partners in the Sporting Pub Network will also show all of the action, including a watch party at No Other Pub in the Kansas City Power & Light district featuring $4 domestic drafts, $5 wells and 50% off nachos for fans in SKC gear starting at 5:30 p.m. ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹ ¬â¹

Fans can take advantage of free shipping on orders over $24 at MLSstore.com until 10:59 p.m. CT tonight with the code MLS24 (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City's new adidas "Love Lifts Us Up" pride pre-match tops in men's and women's sizes.

Sporting KC will host a four-day youth soccer camp for boys and girls of all skill levels between the ages of 5-14 years old beginning on Tuesday at the CHI Multisport Complex (8101 Eastport Parkway La Vista) in Omaha, Nebraska. Registration is available online at SportingKCYouth.com and includes an official Sporting KC camp t-shirt.

In partnership with Unified Sports and Special Olympics Kansas, The Victory Project and Sporting KC will welcome area athletes from local Unified Schools to Compass Minerals National Performance Center and Children's Mercy Park on Tuesday. The Unified Team will watch Sporting Kansas City train, be presented with their personalized jerseys from adidas, sign contracts alongside Sporting KC Academy Director Declan Jogi in the Interview Room and take professional photos to commemorate the occasion.

A new episode of The Sporting KC Show will air at 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday on Sports Radio 810 WHB. Hosted by Blake Aerni and Jon Kempin, The Sporting KC Show provides supporters with an opportunity to catch up on club storylines, player achievements, guest interviews and more.

The Victory Project has awarded Emerging Sports Leaders Scholarships in the amount of $5,000 to five local high school seniors. The group will participate in a special reception on Wednesday afternoon in the Argyle Suite at Children's Mercy Park before being honored prior to Sporting Kansas City's home match against the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's road trip to play the Colorado Rapids on July 4 at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado will open this Friday.

Sporting KC II will continue the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season when the team hosts LAFC 2 at 6 p.m. CT on Friday at Swope Soccer Village (6310 Lewis Rd.) in Kansas City, Mo. Tickets for the match are available for only $10 via SeatGeek and the Western Conference match-up will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com. Fans can also follow @SportingKCII on X for updates.

Sporting Kansas City will host a 5v5 Fest to benefit The Victory Project this Saturday at Central Bank Sporting Complex (9101 N. Line Creek Pkwy.) in Kansas City, Missouri. The one-day five-aside festival will feature 44 boys and girls teams competing in recreational (1st through 4th grade) and competitive (U8-U13) divisions.

