New York City FC Loans Midfielder James Sands to FC St. Pauli

May 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Today New York City FC announced that it has reached a new loan agreement with German side FC St. Pauli for Midfielder James Sands, extending through June 30, 2026.

The American Midfielder joined FC St. Pauli in January and made seven appearances before sustaining a season-ending leg injury. Following this weekend's result, FC St. Pauli will remain in the top-flight of German football and will compete in the Bundesliga next season.

A key figure for New York City FC, Sands became the first Homegrown player to join New York City's exclusive Century Club after making 100 MLS appearances in 2024, also earning the Club's Defensive MVP accolade that season.

The Club wishes Sands all the best in Germany next season.

