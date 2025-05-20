Chicago Fire FC Defeats New England Revolution on the Road in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

Chicago Fire FC breaks their huddle after a score against the New England Revolution

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Chicago Fire FC defeated New England Revolution 3-1 on Tuesday night at Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, Rhode Island. Forwards Hugo Cuypers and Philip Zinckernagel each tallied to help Chicago move on to the Quarterfinals of the competition for the 16th time in Club history.

Chicago's opponent in the Quarterfinals will be announced on Thursday, May 22 at 8:30 a.m. CT, when CBS Sports Golazo Network's flagship program, "Morning Footy," hosts a draw that will lock in the bracket - including hosting scenarios - for the tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final. Further information will be shared by U.S. Soccer in the coming weeks.

After half an hour of stingy Revolution defending, the visiting Men in Red finally opened the scoring. Following a foul in the midfield, Jonathan Bamba laid the ball off to Kellyn Acosta, who played out to Andrew Gutman on the left wing. The left back passed to Bamba in stride, who played a cross that bounced off a Revolution defender and in for the 1-0 lead seven minutes before the end of the half.

The second half resumed just as the first half ended, as New England clogged the midfield and played to counter. But the Fire gradually gained ground, led by Brian Gutiérrez coming off the bench. The midfielder drove forward, finding Bamba in a near carbon copy of the earlier goal. Bamba's cross bounced off a defender but off the crossbar this time, landing at the feet of Cuypers, who coolly finished to double the lead.

With newfound confidence, Chicago's attack continued to pour on, as a newly arrived Zinckernagel opened up spaces in the final third. In the 79th minute, midfielder Maren Haile-Selassie played to Zinckernagel in stride, who weaved through multiple defenders before unleashing a right-footed shot that froze New England goalkeeper Alex Bono for the 3-0 lead. A late push by the Revolution led to a Fire own goal in the 89th minute, but Chicago otherwise cruised to a 3-1 victory on the road.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago will head to the Bronx to play New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 25. The match is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. CT and will be broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com (English) and Que Buena Fire via the Uforia app (Spanish).

Notes:

In their fourth meeting all-time in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Chicago defeated New England to earn an all-time series lead of 3-1 in the competition. The Fire won their first two meetings before losing to the Revolution in the 2016 Semifinals. Chicago also broke New England's seven-match unbeaten streak across both Major League Soccer and Open Cup play.

Forward Hugo Cuypers added his second goal in as many matches in the U.S. Open Cup. Cuypers' 79th minute strike gave him 10 goals across all competitions in 2025, matching his regular season output from all of 2024 before the end of May.

Maren Haile-Selassie started his sixth consecutive Open Cup match on Tuesday night, playing all 90 minutes and recording his second assist of the competition in 2025.

Philip Zinckernagel made his Open Cup debut, coming into the match in the 70th minute and immediately leaving his mark on the match. The Danish winger struck his first goal of the competition just nine minutes into his first appearance, making it five goals across all competitions in 2025 and nine goal contributions.

In his second Open Cup appearance, goalkeeper Chris Brady recorded three saves, keeping New England at bay for much of the match. The goalkeeper worked well with fellow Homegrown defender Christopher Cupps, who started and played 90 minutes in his first Open Cup match six days before turning 17.

After scoring his first goal with the Chicago Fire FC first team in the Round of 32 match against Detroit City DC on May 7, Omari Glasgow started at right back, playing all 90 minutes opposite Andrew Gutman, who started his 15th match for Chicago this season at left back.

Winger Jonathan Bamba started and played 70 minutes for Chicago, contributing to the opening goal of the match by driving a cross off a Revolution defender, then joining up with Brian Gutiérrez in the buildup of Cuypers' eventual game-winning goal.

Box Score:

New England Revolution 1:3 Chicago Fire FC

Goals:

CHI - Klein (Own Goal) (WATCH) 38'

CHI - Cuypers (2) (WATCH) 69'

CHI - Zinckernagel (1) (Haile-Selassie 2) (WATCH) 79'

NE - Reynolds (Own Goal) 89'

Discipline:

CHI - D'Avilla (Yellow Card) 9'

NE - Hughes (Yellow Card) 60'

NE - Omsberg (Yellow Card) 66'

CHI - Glasgow (Yellow Card) 76'

NE - Klein (Yellow Card) 90+4'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Glasgow, D Cupps, D Elliott (capt.) (González, 82'), D Gutman (Reynolds, 82'), M Kouamé, M D'Avilla (Gutiérrez, 56'), M Acosta, F Haile-Selassie, F Cuypers (Barlow, 70'), F Bamba (Zinckernagel, 70')

Subs not used: GK Gal, M Oregel, Jr.

New England Revolution: GK Bono, D Farrell (capt.), D Hughes (Barry, 82'), D Omsberg (Souza, 75'), M Bye, M Yueill (Monis, 82'), M Klein, M Oyirworth, M McIntosh, F Oliveira (Dias, 75'), F Butts (Diarbian, 67')

Subs not used: GK Parisian, D Dahlin

Stats Summary: NE / CHI

Shots: 9 / 4

Shots on Goal: 3 / 3

Saves: 1 / 3

Passing Accuracy: 79% / 85%

Corners: 5 / 2

Fouls: 18 / 9

Offsides: 0 / 3

Possession: 37% / 63%

Attendance: 668

Referee: Greg Dopka

Assistant Referees: Ian McKay, Stephen Milhoan

Fourth Official: Jonathan Luk

