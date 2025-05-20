Match Preview: Charlotte FC at D.C. United: U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

May 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC travel to the nation's Capital to face D.C. United in a win-or-go-home round of 16 matchup. Wednesday's U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match between Charlotte FC and D.C. United will be the first time both teams clash in the tournament. Charlotte have a 3-2-1 mark all-time against D.C. United, and are unbeaten in the last three matches against them.

A victory would propel Charlotte FC to their first-ever U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal, marking a milestone in the Club's history. Here's everything you need to know ahead of Wednesday's match:

Match: Charlotte FC vs D.C. United

When: Tuesday, May 21

Where: Audi Field, Washington, D.C.

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: Paramount Plus - How to Watch & Listen

U.S. Open Cup: Brief Rundown

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is an annual knockout tournament that crowned its first-ever champion in 1914. The tournament is open to all affiliated amateur teams that meet the eligibility criteria. Amateur teams that advance through the qualifying rounds in the Fall move on to compete against the qualifying professional clubs for the Tournament Proper in the Spring.

Charlotte FC were put in the 'Clint Dempsey Group' with D.C. United, Charleston Battery, and NCFC. Hosting priorities were set during the draw on April 17, 2025. Both Charlotte FC and D.C. United advanced after beating USL Championship teams NCFC and Charleston Battery in their respective round of 32 matches. If Charlotte FC win, a new draw will lock in the bracket, including hosting scenarios, for the tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final, will be held Thursday, May 22, at 9:30 a.m. ET.

All U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 matches will be streamed live on Paramount+.

Learn more about the U.S. Open Cup here.

Previous Open Cup Match Results:

NCFC 1 - 4 Charlotte FC (U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 | May 6, 2025)

D.C. United 2 - 0 Charleston Battery (U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 | May 6, 2025)

Charlotte's Path to Hardware

Charlotte FC must treat this U.S. Open Cup clash not just as a path to silverware, but as a vital reset button for their season. Their recent struggles in league play have felt like a major setback for the team that was top of the Eastern Conference standings just one month ago.

Charlotte FC's most recent victory was their dominant 4-1 extra-time win over North Carolina FC in the Open Cup on May 6th. They benefitted from the pace of their late-match substitutions. Charlotte will need to enter this match proactively, attacking-minded, as they likely won't have the same depth of their bench with players such as Souleyman Doumbia, Andrew Privett, Nathan Byrne, and Idan Toklomati all off the lineup.

CLTFC will need to focus on consistency throughout the match and not let emotions dictate effort.

"We've got to be consistent in what we do; the only way we get out of a poor run is go back to basics... Whether it's U.S. Open Cup, MLS, or Leagues Cup play, you treat it as if it's the next game, you try and win that game, and you can only do so if you're doing the right things", said Dean Smith in his press conference.

NEXT AT HOME

MAY 24 // CHARLOTTE VS. COLUMBUS

Charlotte FC take on Columbus Crew at Bank of America Stadium on May 24, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Join us for our celebration of Soccer For All.







Major League Soccer Stories from May 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.