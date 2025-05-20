Houston Dynamo FC Continue U.S. Open Cup Play at Austin FC in Round of 16
May 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC will continue their 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign on Wednesday, May 21, traveling to face in-state rivals Austin FC in the Round of 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT at Q2 Stadium, and fans can follow the action live via Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Houston advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC 4-1 on the road after extra time earlier this month in the Round of 32. Houston and Phoenix each scored once in regulation, before the Dynamo secured the victory in extra time with goals from midfielder Jack McGlynn, forward Ezequiel Ponce and midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk. In the first half, defender Felipe Andrade scored his first goal for the Dynamo. Notably, defender Pablo Ortiz made his Dynamo debut as a starter.
If the Dynamo advance to the Quarterfinals, fans can tune in to CBS Sports Golazo Network's flagship program, Morning Footy, on Thursday May 22, at 8:30 a.m. CT for the draw that will lock in the bracket - including hosting scenarios - for the tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final.
Houston returns to MLS play on Saturday, May 24, traveling to the West Coast to face the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Fans can stream the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
WHO:
Houston Dynamo FC at Austin FC
WHEN:
Wednesday, May 21 - 8:00 p.m. CT
STREAM/TV:
Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network
English: Sean Saint Jacques and Christopher Nurse
Major League Soccer Stories from May 20, 2025
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC at D.C. United: U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 - Charlotte FC
- Nashville SC Continues Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Play at Orlando City SC in Round of 16 - Nashville SC
- Earthquakes Face Portland Timbers at Paypal Park Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT - San Jose Earthquakes
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue U.S. Open Cup Play at Austin FC in Round of 16 - Houston Dynamo FC
- Timbers Sign Two T2 Players to Short-Term Loan Agreements Ahead of Tonight's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Match - Portland Timbers
- D.C. United Launches the AV Lounge at Audi Field on June 28 - D.C. United
- New York City FC Loans Midfielder James Sands to FC St. Pauli - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Houston Dynamo FC Stories
- Houston Dynamo FC Continue U.S. Open Cup Play at Austin FC in Round of 16
- Griffin Dorsey and Jack McGlynn Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday
- Houston Dynamo FC Defeat FC Dallas, 2-0, in Texas Derby
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel to FC Dallas for MLS Rivalry Week Matchup
- Felipe Andrade Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday