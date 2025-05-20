Houston Dynamo FC Continue U.S. Open Cup Play at Austin FC in Round of 16

HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC will continue their 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup campaign on Wednesday, May 21, traveling to face in-state rivals Austin FC in the Round of 16. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. CT at Q2 Stadium, and fans can follow the action live via Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Houston advanced to the Round of 16 after defeating USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC 4-1 on the road after extra time earlier this month in the Round of 32. Houston and Phoenix each scored once in regulation, before the Dynamo secured the victory in extra time with goals from midfielder Jack McGlynn, forward Ezequiel Ponce and midfielder Sebastian Kowalczyk. In the first half, defender Felipe Andrade scored his first goal for the Dynamo. Notably, defender Pablo Ortiz made his Dynamo debut as a starter.

If the Dynamo advance to the Quarterfinals, fans can tune in to CBS Sports Golazo Network's flagship program, Morning Footy, on Thursday May 22, at 8:30 a.m. CT for the draw that will lock in the bracket - including hosting scenarios - for the tournament Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final.

Houston returns to MLS play on Saturday, May 24, traveling to the West Coast to face the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 p.m. CT. Fans can stream the match via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

WHO:

Houston Dynamo FC at Austin FC

WHEN:

Wednesday, May 21 - 8:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network

English: Sean Saint Jacques and Christopher Nurse







