CF Montréal Drop First Leg to Forge FC

May 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







HAMILTON, Ontario - CF Montréal lost 1-0 to Forge FC on Tuesday at Hamilton Stadium, in the first leg of the 2025 TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinals.

Striker Brian Wright scored the only goal of the match in the 78th minute.

The second leg of the quarterfinals will be played at Stade Saputo on Wednesday, July 9 at 7pm EDT.

The Bleu-blanc-noir will be back at Stade Saputo to host LAFC this Saturday at 7:30pm EDT (MLS Season Pass, BPM Sports, TSN 690).

GAME NOTES

-Brandan Craig, Mahala Opoku and Aleksandr Guboglo made their first starts in a Canadian championship game.

-It was defender Joel Waterman's 10th start in the Canadian championship.

-In the quarterfinals and semifinals of the tournament, away goals do not serve as a tiebreaker.

Post-match comments from interim head coach Marco Donadel and Joel Waterman will be available HERE.

MARCO DONADEL

"Since I didn't have many substitutes for the midfield and the back line, but also with all the games right now, we decided to concede a bit of possession tonight. But I was expecting us to be better on the ball, and we made a lot of technical mistakes. We are down 1-0, but we've only played the first half of this matchup. This is just the first leg of two. We're ready for anything, and we have to fight."

JOEL WATERMAN

"The way we played in the first half was unacceptable. The second half was better. I think we had more of the ball and made it a bit harder for them. But you could tell they wanted it more. It's obviously disappointing to be in this position, but we have the second leg at home in a couple of months."







