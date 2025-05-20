Minnesota United FC vs. St. Louis City SC Preview

May 20, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United is set to host St. Louis CITY SC once again at Allianz Field, wrapping up a rare two-game stretch between the two clubs in just five days. Wednesday's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matchup marks their second meeting in a week and the second straight in Saint Paul, following Minnesota's dominant 3-0 win on Saturday in MLS regular-season action.

In Saturday's contest, the Loons took control with a first-half backheel goal from Tani Oluwaseyi, assisted Nicolás Romero. Joaquín Pereyra then doubled the lead in the 62nd minute before Julian Gressel added a third in the 78th, his first goal for Minnesota United. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair secured his league-leading seventh shutout of the season.

St. Louis CITY SC enters Wednesday's match on a 10-game winless streak in MLS play (0-5-5, W-L-D) and continues to search for a breakthrough in league competition. The Missouri side will look to reset quickly, aiming to flip the script and regain momentum via the Open Cup.

With both teams becoming well-acquainted, Wednesday's fixture is shaping up to be another competitive battle between MLS Western Conference sides as Minnesota and St. Louis both aim to advance into the Quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. ST. LOUIS CITY SC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

05.21.2025 | 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup | Round of 16

6:30 p.m. CT (Paramount+)

2025 MLS Regular-Season Record (W-L-D)

MIN: 7-3-4 (25 pts. | 4-1-2 at home)

STL: 2-7-5 (11 pts. | 1-4-2 on the road)







