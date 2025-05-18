Sounders FC Plays to 1-1 Draw with the Portland Timbers on Saturday Night at Providence Park
May 18, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
PORTLAND, OREGON - Sounders FC (5-4-5, 20 points) drew 1-1 with the Portland Timbers (6-3-5, 23 points) on Saturday evening at Providence Park. Albert Rusnák scored his team-leading sixth goal of the MLS campaign in the 30th minute, with Portland's Santiago Moreno equalizing moments later as each side earned a point. Sounders FC sits in sixth place in the Western Conference following the result as the club now returns home to face FC Dallas on Saturday, May 24 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (12:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
Seattle is now 15-15-11 against Portland in the regular season since the Oregon side joined MLS in 2011. Dating back to 1975 in the North American Soccer League, the Rave Green holds a 57-47-19 advantage over the Timbers.
With the result, Sounders FC sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with 20 points (5-4-5).
The match marked Seattle's first 2025 Cascadia Cup match as the club sits in second place with one point, tied with Portland but leading the goal differential tiebreaker. The Rave Green's next match in the regional contest is against Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Sunday, June 8 at BC Place.
Albert Rusnák scored his team-leading sixth regular season goal in the 30th minute. Since joining Seattle prior to the 2022 season, the midfielder has tallied 24 goals and 25 assists in the regular season, one goal shy of becoming the second player in MLS history to record at least 25 goals and 25 assists in the regular season with two clubs.
Danny Musovski and Cristian Roldan both recorded assists on Rusnák's goal. It was the first of the season for Musovski and Roldan's sixth assist of the MLS campaign. Jesús Ferreira leads the team with seven all-competition assists in 2025.
Roldan's assist was also his 64th in all competitions since joining the club, second in club history (Nico Lodeiro, 95).
Brian Schmetzer rotated his lineup from Wednesday's match at LAFC, with Stefan Frei, Alex Roldan, Kim Kee-hee, Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Ryan Kent, Albert Rusnák and Danny Musovski replacing Andrew Thomas, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Jonathan Bell, Danny Leyva, João Paulo, Paul Rothrock, Pedro de la Vega and Osaze De Rosario.
Saturday was the first Seattle-Portland rivalry match for both Kent and Ferreira. Kent signed with Seattle on March 31, while Ferreira was acquired by Sounders FC during the offseason.
Seattle now returns home to host FC Dallas on Saturday, May 24 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (12:00 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 1 - Portland Timbers 1
Saturday, May 17, 2025
Venue: Providence Park
Referee: Rosendo Mendoza
Assistants: Corey Parker, Kyle Atkins
Fourth Official: Malik Badawi
VAR: Armando Villarreal
Attendance: 25,218
Weather: 60 and mostly cloudy
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA - Albert Rusnák (Danny Musovski, Cristian Roldan) 30'
POR - Santiago Moreno (David Da Costa) 36'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
POR - David Ayala (caution) 23'
POR - Kamal Miller (caution) 34'
SEA - Nouhou (caution) 50'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Stefan Frei - Captain; Alex Roldan, Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Kim Kee-hee, Nouhou; Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan; Jesús Fererria (Pedro de la Vega 71'), Albert Rusnák, Ryan Kent (Paul Rothrock 71'); Danny Musovski (Georgi Minoungou 81')
Substitutes not used: Andrew Thomas, Jonathan Bell, Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Reed Baker-Whiting, Danny Leyva, Osaze De Rosario
Total shots: 14
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 9
Offside: 2
Corner-Kicks: 8
Saves: 0
Portland Timbers - Maxime Crépeau; Jimer Fory (Claudio Bravo 90'+1'), Juan Mosquera (Eric Miller 78'), Finn Surman, Kamal Miller (Dario Zuparic HT), Antony Alves (Jonathan Rodríguez 67'); Joao Ortiz (Cristhian Paredes HT), David Da Costa, David Ayala, Santiago Moreno (Omir Fernández 90'+1'); Felipe Mora
Substitutes not used: Ariel Lassiter, Trey Muse, Gage Guerra
Total shots: 5
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 19
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 3
Saves: 5
