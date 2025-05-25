Chancalay and Urruti Open 2025 MLS Accounts in Thrilling Draw

May 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New England Revolution News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The New England Revolution (5-4-4; 19 pts.) began a three-game road swing with a 3-3 draw against Sporting Kansas City (3-8-4; 13 pts.) at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday night. New England extends its unbeaten streak to seven games as the team's away record moves to 3-2-3. The Revolution are undefeated in their last five games on the road (3-0-2), with multiple goals in each of their last three.

The Revolution were on the front foot from the opening whistle, creating multiple chances down the left side through Peyton Miller, who tested Kansas City's backline with three early crosses in the first eight minutes. New England was rewarded with the opening goal in the 14th minute as Tomás Chancalay, making his first MLS start of the season in his return from injury, finished off an assist from Ignatius Ganago. It was Revolution captain Carles Gil's through ball to Ganago that unbalanced the defense, as both players picked up their third assist of the season.

It took less than 10 minutes for the Revolution to double the lead on an own goal charged to Sporting's Jacob Bartlett in the 22nd minute. Ilay Feingold charged in from the right side and connected with Gil, who switched play with a line-breaking diagonal pass to Miller. The 17-year-old Homegrown sent a hard roller across the face of goal toward Alhassan Yusuf, which Bartlett deflected into his own net.

The chances continued for New England for the rest of the half, as Chancalay tested SKC goalkeeper John Pulskamp with two long-range shots on target. In the 42nd minute, Feingold found the Argentinian alone in the center of the penalty area, but his shot was sent over the bar. Chancalay finished the first half with five shots and three on target, tied for his single-game career high.

Kansas City recaptured momentum in the second half, pulling a goal back in the 53rd minute through their captain Daniel Salloi. His first effort was saved by Revolution goalkeeper Aljaž Ivačič, but the rebound fell kindly to Salloi, who made no mistake with the follow up. Soon after, Mamadou Fofana was called for a foul in the box and Dejan Joveljić converted from the penalty spot for the equalizer. In the 61st minute, the hosts pulled ahead on a goal by Manu García.

The Revolution pulled level in the 84th minute on a combination by two second-half substitutes. Alhassan Yusuf played a long pass to spring Luis Diaz in behind the Kansas City defense. The veteran winger slipped a pass into the path of Maxi Urruti, who tapped home his first MLS goal for the club in his 10th appearance of the campaign.

New England will remain on the road for a midweek match against D.C. United on Wednesday, May 28 at Audi Field. The 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the match on 98.5 The Sports Hub, or tune into 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA for Portuguese commentary.

MATCH NOTES

Team Notes

New England extended its unbeaten streak to seven consecutive matches (4-0-3) dating back to April 12.

The Revolution have collected points in six of eight road matches this season, tallying a 3-2-3 away record (3-0-2 in last five).

The five-game away unbeaten streak is New England's first since 2021.

The Revolution are 3-0-2 in their last five meetings with Sporting Kansas City.

Individual Notes:

F Tomás Chancalay made his first MLS start since a May 2024 knee injury and opened his 2025 MLS account with a goal in the 14th minute.

Chancalay finished tonight's match with five shots, including three on target, the latter tying his career high.

F Maxi Urruti netted the game-tying goal in the 84th minute, his first with New England.

F/W Ignatius Ganago now has three assists this season, tied with Gil for the team lead. The Cameroon international now has four goal contributions in the last six matches.

M Carles Gil's assist tonight gives him nine goal contributions in the last nine games (6G, 3A).

Gil registered a game-high four key passes in addition to three fouls won. He surpasses Shalrie Joseph (421) for the most fouls suffered in team history.

M Alhassan Yusuf, who suited up for his 20th MLS appearance, has reached the scoresheet in three of the last four matches. Yusuf completed 93.9 percent of his passes in the match.

F/W Luis Diaz tallied his first assist in a Revolution uniform in his ninth appearance of the season.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution Match #13

New England Revolution 3 at Sporting Kansas City 3

May 24, 2025 - Children's Mercy Park (Kansas City, Kan.)

Referee: Sergii Boiko

Assistant Referee: Walt Heatherly

Assistant Referee: Kevin Lock

Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis

Video Asst. Referee: Katja Koroleva

Assistant VAR: Brian Dunn

Weather: 72 degrees and cloudy

Attendance: 17,180

Scoring Summary:

NE - Tomás Chancalay 1 (Ignatius Ganago 3, Carles Gil 3) 14'

NE - Jacob Bartlett (Own Goal) 22'

SKC - Daniel Salloi 5 (Unassisted) 53'

SKC - Dejan Joveljić 7 (Penalty Kick) 60'

SKC - Manu García 2 (Erik Thommy 3, Zorhan Bassong 1) 61'

NE - Maxi Urruti 1 (Luis Diaz 1, Alhassan Yusuf 2) 84'

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Mamadou Fofana (Yellow Card - Foul) 57'

SKC - Manu Garcia (Yellow Card - Foul) 68'

SKC - Jacob Bartlett (Yellow Card - Foul) 76'

New England Revolution: Aljaž Ivačič; Mamadou Fofana (Wyatt Omsberg 70'), Brayan Ceballos, Tanner Beason (Maxi Urruti 79'); Peyton Miller, Matt Polster, Alhassan Yusuf, Ilay Feingold (Brandon Bye 64'); Carles Gil ©; Tomás Chancalay (Luis Diaz 70'), Ignatius Ganago

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Bono; Andrew Farrell, Keegan Hughes, Eric Klein, Jackson Yueill

Sporting Kansas City: John Pulskamp; Andrew Brody (Khiry Shelton 46'), Robert Voloder (Dany Rosero 74'), Tim Leibold (Logan Ndenbe 46'), Jansen Miller; Jacob Bartlett (Joaquín Fernández 86'), Manu García, Zorhan Bassong; Daniel Salloi ©, Shapi Suleymanov (Erik Thommy 46'), Dejan Joveljić

Substitutes Not Used: Ryan Schewe; Stephen Afrifa, Santiago Muñoz, Memo Rodriguez







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.