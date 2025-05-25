New York City FC Shrugs off Early Deficit to Top Chicago Fire FC

May 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC recorded an impressive 3-1 comeback victory over the Chicago Fire at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Despite falling behind to a long-range strike from Phillip Zinckernagel in the first half, City responded after Chicago's Brian Gutiérrez was sent off in the 31st minute. Second-half goals from Mounsef Bakrar, Hannes Wolf, and Alonso Martínez-via the penalty spot-followed, with Djé D'Avila also seeing red late on.

Match Recap

New York City FC entertained the Chicago Fire on Sunday afternoon at Yankee Stadium.

The Boys in Blue were hoping to build on an impressive Hudson River Derby victory last time out. Head Coach Pascal Jansen made one enforced change to the team that beat the Red Bulls, as Andrés Perea was replaced by Jonathan Shore.

City flew out of the blocks early, and Alonso Martínez tested Chris Brady within the opening five minutes. It was one of a string of chances for City early on that they were unable to convert.

Chicago responded in the 10th minute through Brian Gutiérrez, but his effort was blocked well by Thiago Martins.

Martínez then managed to test Brady again after a clever run in behind the Chicago defensive line. Unfortunately, Chicago's shot stopper was able to deny the forward.

Despite enjoying the better of the chances early on, City fell behind in the 19th minute when Phillip Zinckernagel placed a low drive from distance past Matt Freese.

City were quick to respond, and Martínez almost equalized from close range after the ball popped out to him-his first-time effort flying over the crossbar.

The game was flipped on its head in the 31st minute when Chicago were reduced to ten men. Gutiérrez was shown a straight red card after catching Aidan O'Neill with an elbow to the face.

Hannes Wolf was presented with a great chance to level the game on the stroke of halftime, but he could not find the target when it mattered most.

The second period saw two changes for City as Mitja Ilenič and Mounsef Bakrar replaced Tayvon Gray and Shore.

Maxi Moralez registered City's first chance of note in the half via an audacious volleyed attempt that whistled just wide of Brady's post.

City would find an equalizer four minutes later thanks to Bakrar. A move instigated by good play down the left involving Wolf and Justin Haak saw the latter fire in a low cross that Bakrar calmly turned home from close range.

With momentum behind them, City set about trying to break through a dogged defensive line from Chicago. With space at a premium, Birk Risa opted to take a more direct route with a shot from distance that forced Brady into a good save.

The go-ahead goal would come for City not long after thanks to a great effort from Wolf. The winger did well to recover a cross from Julián Fernández, and after engineering a yard of space, he drove inside and curled an effort low into the bottom right corner.

Chicago were by no means out of the game, however, and a dangerous cross almost allowed Hugo Cuypers a look at goal, but the Belgian failed to make clean contact.

Jansen turned to his bench in the 79th minute to introduce Agustín Ojeda in place of Fernández.

The winger managed to make an impact just five minutes later, winning a penalty after being fouled by Djê D'Avila-who was shown a second yellow card for the challenge.

Martínez then stepped up and fired the ball into the top left corner for his eighth goal of the season.

In the wake of the goal, two further changes arrived for City as Keaton Parks and Nico Cavallo replaced Martínez and Haak. That would prove to be the last act of note, and confirmed an important 3-1 win for City at home.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, May 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







