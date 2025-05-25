Unbeaten in 14! 'Caps Come Back in Salt Lake!

May 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SANDY, UT - Vancouver Whitecaps FC claimed a thrilling, comeback victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night, earning a 3-2 win at America First Field in Sandy, Utah and further extending their MLS era club-record unbeaten streak to 14 matches.

Real Salt Lake came out on the front foot, grabbing two goals early on thanks to Zavier Gozo and Diego Luna.

But the Blue and White responded strongly, settling into the match nicely and asking questions of Salt Lake's backline.

In the 20th minute, the 'Caps were rewarded for their efforts. Sebastian Berhalter whipped in a perfect corner kick into the path of Brian White, who headed home his 70th MLS regular season goal to give Vancouver some life. The pair, who combined have totalled 25 goal contributions this season, were called up to the United States men's national team this past week.

Just two minutes after, Berhalter once again put in a dangerous delivery from the same corner, this time finding Sam Adekugbe at the back post. The Canadian international saw his header inside the box bounce off the arm of Salt Lake forward William Agada. After a video review, a penalty kick was awarded to the 'Caps and dispatched calmly by White for the equalizer.

The end-to-end action continued in the first half, with Yohei Takaoka denying what looked like a sure tap-in for Gozo in the 32nd minute from close range. Agada got on the end of the loose ball afterwards, but saw his shot go agonizingly wide of the 'Caps goal.

The Blue and White then had a chance to take the lead five minutes later, as Ali Ahmed dribbled his way to the endline and found Berhalter inside the box. The midfielder took the shot first-time and narrowly made it 3-2 but Salt Lake goalkeeper Rafael Cabral stretched out to palm the effort away.

The teams would go into the halftime interval level at 2-2.

After the break, Berhalter once again caused problems for Salt Lake with his set piece delivery, as he crossed in another corner kick that found Tristan Blackmon at the back stick. The centre back directed his header across goal but it was cleared off the line by a Salt Lake defender before a Vancouver player could reach it.

It was the home side's turn to threaten shortly after, as Gozo put in a dangerous ball into the box but Takaoka denied Agada from close range.

The match continued to go end-to-end, as the 'Caps looked to take the lead.

Following some tidy build up, Pedro Vite sent White in behind the Salt Lake backline with a brilliant, trivela ball. White's right-footed attempt was saved by Cabral, but his rebound found the feet of Jayden Nelson, who saw his shot go just over the bar.

Two minutes later, Ahmed once again caused problems inside Salt Lake's box, and smartly found White open at the back post with a low cross. White thought he had his hat-trick, but Cabral denied him incredibly from close range.

Another 'Caps set piece from Berhalter saw White find the back of the net with a smart header, but the goal was chalked off for an apparent foul.

In stunning fashion, the Blue and White completed the comeback in the 90th minute, as Pedro Vite unleashed a beautiful left-footed curler that left Cabral sprawling.

Vancouver saw out the rest of the match to maintain their advantage at the top of the Western Conference and retake the lead in the MLS Supporters' Shiled race. The result also saw the 'Caps extend their unbeaten streak across all competitions to 14 and stay as the lone unbeaten team on the road in MLS play this season.

The 'Caps will now quickly change their focus towards a crucial mid-week Western Conference clash against Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, May 28 at BC Place. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. PT. Tickets are available at https://cl.exct.net/?qs=569b28775029a3860ff274e3c974a00a93c2e25e1d7256750920956ea11597572abf5535b4dbe784e19b742ce14c286b www.whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

The Blue and White will then head to Mexico as they look to make history in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup Final against Cruz Azul on Sunday, June 1. Kickoff from Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico is set for 6 p.m. PT.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 20,034 Referee: Filip Dujic

Scoring Summary

1' - RSL - Zavier Gozo (Diego Luna)

4' - RSL - Diego Luna

20' - VAN - Brian White (Sebastian Berhalter)

25' - VAN - Brian White (penalty kick)

90' - VAN - Pedro Vite (Emmanuel Sabbi)

Statistics

Possession: RSL 47.1% - VAN 52.9%

Shots: RSL 15 - VAN 14

Shots on Goal: RSL 6 - VAN 6

Saves: RSL 3 - VAN 4

Fouls: RSL 16 - VAN 12

Offsides: RSL 4 - VAN 2

Corners: RSL 8 - VAN 6

Cautions

45+4' - RSL - William Agada

59' - RSL - Noel Caliskan

62' - RSL - Dominik Marczuk

65' - RSL - Alexandros Katranis

77' - VAN - Ali Ahmed

83' - VAN - Ralph Priso

90+4' - RSL - Emeka Eneli

Real Salt Lake

1.Rafael Cabral; 92.Noel Caliskan (19.Bode Hidalgo 81'), 4.Brayan Vera (26.Philip Quinton 56'), 15.Justen Glad, 98.Alexandros Katranis (29.Sam Junqua 71'); 7.Pablo Ruiz (6.Braian Ojeda 71'), 14.Emeka Eneli; 11.Dominik Marczuk, 8.Diego Luna, 72.Zavier Gozo; 9.William Agada (23.Ariath Piol 71')

Substitutes not used

31.Mason Stajduhar, 13.Nelson Palacio, 39.Aiden Hezarkhani, 77.Johnny Russell

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Edier Ocampo (2.Mathias Laborda 81'), 33.Tristan Blackmon, 15.Bj0rn Inge Utvik, 3.Sam Adekugbe (28.Tate Johnson 68'); 45.Pedro Vite, 13.Ralph Priso (26.J.C. Ngando 85'), 16.Sebastian Berhalter; 22.Ali Ahmed (14.Daniel Rios 85'), 24.Brian White (c), 7.Jayden Nelson (11.Emmanuel Sabbi 68')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 4.Ranko Veselinović, 27.Giuseppe Bovalina, 59.Jeevan Badwal

