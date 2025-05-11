'Caps extend unbeaten streak to 11 matches in all competitions after comeback draw

May 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - It was another game for the history books in the rivalry between Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Los Angeles FC, as they shared the spoils in a fiery 2-2 affair at BC Place in the 'Caps debut on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

The action began right away, with Yohei Takaoka making a huge double save to deny Denis Bouanga and Mark Delgado in the opening moments. However, LAFC did manage to beat Takaoka in the eighth minute off a long throw-in. Takaoka did well to deny Eddie Segura with a header from point-blank, but was unable to come across and thwart Delgado from scoring the opener on the rebound.

LAFC made it 2-0 in the 19th minute from the penalty spot, with Bouanga scoring.

The 'Caps got one back in the 26th minute through Brian White. Sebastian Berhalter curled in a beautiful cross from a deep free kick, setting it up perfectly for White to head it past Hugo Lloris and into the back of the net.

The Blue & White kept probing the LAFC defence for the remainder of the half, trying to find the equalizer. The 'Caps had a chance to do so just before halftime, with Ranko Veselinović getting on the end of yet another Berhalter free kick, but this time his header fell into the hands of Lloris.

The second half saw the 'Caps revved up, immediately putting LAFC under heavy pressure and forcing them back. Berhalter came inches away from testing Lloris from another wide free kick, whipping it towards the back post but going just a tad too high.

After dominating much of possession in LAFC's half, Vancouver finally found that breakthrough in the 70th minute. Substitute Emmanuel Sabbi crossed it towards the back post for Ali Ahmed to head it back across goal, where White was waiting to pounce and head it home for 2-2.

With the game level, the game began to open up with both sides going for the winner. Bouanga had a free kick opportunity from close range, but his effort went off the wall and out for a corner.

Berhalter then had a go of his own from a volleyed effort at the edge of the box, but his drilled shot was collected by Lloris. Takaoka then came up huge again right at the end of the match, with three massive saves back-to-back-to-back, including one from just a few yards out on Jeremy Ebobisse.

Despite a late push from the 'Caps, it would end all square, drawing a close to yet another exciting match at BC Place.

Whitecaps FC now head on the road for their next two MLS matches, first at Austin FC on May 17, then at Real Salt Lake on May 24.

The 'Caps are next at BC Place on Wednesday, May 28 against Minnesota United FC in their final match before heading to Mexico City for the June 1 Concacaf Champions Cup final. For ticket information to all home matches, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Attendance: 22,437

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Scoring Summary

8' - LAFC - Mark Delgado

19' - LAFC - Denis Bouanga (penalty kick)

26' - VAN - Brian White (Sebastian Berhalter)

70' - VAN - Brian White (Ali Ahmed)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 59.1% - LAFC 40.9%

Shots: VAN 11 - LAFC 13

Shots on Goal: VAN 5 - LAFC 7

Saves: VAN 5 - LAFC 3

Fouls: VAN 13 - LAFC 16

Offsides: VAN 0 - LAFC 3

Corners: VAN 7 - LAFC 6

Cautions

28' - LAFC - Sergi Palencia

45'+1 - LAFC - David Martínez

57' - VAN - Jayden Nelson

61' - LAFC - Ryan Hollingshead

66' - VAN - Andrés Cubas

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

1.Yohei Takaoka; 18.Édier Ocampo (27.Giuseppe Bovalina 90'+2), 33.Tristan Blackmon, 4.Ranko Veselinović ©, 28.Tate Johnson; 16.Sebastian Berhalter, 20.Andrés Cubas, 26.J.C. Ngando (13.Ralph Priso 80'); 45.Pedro Vite (22.Ali Ahmed HT), 24.Brian White, 7.Jayden Nelson (11.Emmanuel Sabbi 66')

Substitutes not used

32.Isaac Boehmer, 12.Belal Halbouni, 15.Bjørn Inge Utvik, 19.Damir Kreilach, 59.Jeevan Badwal

Los Angeles FC

1.Hugo Lloris; 14.Sergi Palencia, 4.Eddie Segura, 33.Aaron Long, 24.Ryan Hollingshead; 11.Timothy Tillman, 6.Igor Jesus, 8.Marky Delgado (23.Frankie Amaya 86'); 30.David Martínez (22.Cengiz Ünder 63'), 27.Nathan Ordaz (17.Jeremy Ebobisse 63'), 99.Denis Bouanga

Substitutes not used

18.David Ochoa, 5.Marlon Santos, 9.Olivier Giroud, 20.Yaw Yeboah, 29.Artem Smoliakov, 91.Nkosi Tafari







Major League Soccer Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.