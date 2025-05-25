Yapi's Goal, Hansen's Shutout Power Win Over St. Louis CITY SC

May 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

The Colorado Rapids (5-5-4, 19 pts) earned their second consecutive home win and shutout, defeating St. Louis CITY SC (2-8-5, 11 pts) 1-0 at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park on Saturday night. The result extended Colorado's unbeaten home run against St. Louis to three matches (2-0-1), all without conceding a goal. The club now heads to Portland for a midweek matchup against the Timbers on Wednesday, May 28 at 8:30 p.m. MT.

Notables:

- F Darren Yapi scored his third goal of the season, setting a new career high in regular-season goals (last: 2 goals, 2024).

o The Homegrown forward has now recorded two goals in his last three appearances against St. Louis.

- M Sam Bassett recorded his first MLS start.

- M Ted Ku-DiPietro recorded his first start as a member of the Rapids and delivered his first assist for the club.

- GK Nico Hansen recorded his second consecutive clean sheet in his third start of the season in net.

- Colorado extended their home unbeaten run against St. Louis to three matches (2-0-1).

Postgame Press Conference:

- Head Coach Chris Armas

- Homegrown Forward Darren Yapi

Select postgame quotes transcribed below.

COLORADO RAPIDS HEAD COACH CHRIS ARMAS

On the match...

"To our fans that stuck around tonight; There were big numbers at the start of the game, a lot of people stuck around tonight and that's helpful for our guys. It's not easy when there's a delay and you go back into the locker room searching for some energy. Our fans gave us a boost tonight, which was important. It's another win for us at home, we'll take it. St. Louis is hard to break down and they're tough to play against. They're going to win one of these games, right? We didn't want it to be us, but they've been on a tough stretch. These games are not easy for us to find a way. I'm proud of the way the guys battled, stayed organized, and also played with some intensity and pushed the tempo in moments. Big win for us. I think the shutout is important. It's a big emphasis of ours this year, and we're on track to concede maybe a number that starts with a four, in the 40s, not 60. So, this is big. A team effort with recovery runs, structural things, the guys up to pitch. We like the shut out, Nico Hansen, it's his second one. It's our fifth overall in 15 games. I think it's noteworthy. I'm really proud of Sam Bassett and [Ted] Ku-DiPietro. They stepped on in their debut starts, trying to pick up with the speed of things which is never easy. There's a lot of good things. Lastly, mental health awareness night - I love that our club, the whole organization supports this cause. I certainly do. Some folks at our club, Taylor Gregorio, and I think it was Britt were handing out cards this week to the guys. Things like 'you're not alone.' 'You are loved.' 'Be kind to yourself.' These things are important in the big picture to stop and take notice of how important this is. I love that our club gets behind it. And a shout out to Keegan Rosenberry and his wife Saint. They had a baby boy named Booker and we got the win for those guys."

On Darren Yapi finding form...

"I'm really happy for him. Fans were chanting his name. I don't know if they're saying Yapi hour or what's going on back there. He's pushed, he's very hungry, he's young. So many of these guys are young that we should remind ourselves. In terms of his play tonight - he battled, strong hold up play, competed for long balls, bringing guys in, and he was really important in our structured defending in the mid block. Even when we press high and go after teams, he's very energetic and smart. When he does this, he knows when to go and when not to go. He keeps Djordje [Mihailovic] tight. Djordje keeps him close. It's a really nice relationship there. I love that he gets the goal because that is what they all love the most. I was a holding midfielder, I didn't score many but it was still the best part of the game, so I imagine what it means for a striker. He keeps showing maturity at a fast pace but also looking like a guy that's been around for a long time. We'll help him sustain it and he'll help us keep winning games. He was mature, a strong performance. I know that his previous high was two goals in a season and this year he's got three. I know he'll remind everybody of this."

COLORADO RAPIDS HOMEGROWN FORWARD DARREN YAPI

On the match...

"Yeah, happy with the team's performance today. Defensively, keeping another clean sheet. Happy to put my name on the score sheet again this year, new MLS high for me. So it's just a proud moment for me and happy to get the three points."

On his recent form...

"For me, it's just going back to the basics and doing what I know. With the coaching as well, just playing with intensity and doing the little things. The little details will help with the bigger things, like scoring goals. So, the guys around me help me do it, and I do it, and that's what helps."

On how he has improved this season...

"In training, I try my best to work on all aspects of the game and try to make myself as complete as possible. Just doing everything physical and non-physical with the ball as much as I can to get the defenders to think, I think is important. So, it's something that I just want to keep working on and I think I'm getting better at little by little."

