Houston Dynamo FC Earn 3-3 Road Draw Versus San Jose Earthquakes

May 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Houston Dynamo FC played the San Jose Earthquakes to a 3-3 draw on the road tonight behind a second half stoppage time goal from defender Griffin Dorsey. The result stretches Houston's undefeated streak versus San Jose to four matches.

Dorsey scored from outside of the box in the 91st minute when midfielder Jack McGlynn played a ball to defender Franco Escobar in the box, who laid the ball off to the American defender. The play marked Dorsey's second goal of the season and Escobar's second assist.

Houston opened scoring in the 31st minute when Dorsey found forward Ezequiel Ponce at the back post with a delivery from the right side of the box, who guided the ball into the back of the net with a powerful header. The play marked the Argentinian's fourth goal of the season and Dorsey's career-high sixth assist.

The Dynamo doubled their lead in the 50th minute when defender Felipe Andrade found back of the net with a header at the far post after finishing off a deflected cross from the right side of the box from midfielder Ondřej Lingr. Andrade became the first Dynamo player since Amine Bassi in 2023 to score in his first two starts with Houston, while Amine scored in his first four starts with the team that year.

San Jose pulled one back in the 66th minute when DeJuan Jones slotted the ball across goal from the right side of the six-yard box to find Preston Judd, who directed the ball goalward.

The Earthquakes leveled the game at two goals apiece in the 72nd minute when Ian Harkes played a ball from deep to Judd in the middle of the box, who guided a looping header into the back of the net.

San Jose took the lead in the 76th minute when Harkes delivered a swinging ball from the left side of the box to find the head of a diving Daniel Munie, who managed to score.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the seventh minute when Josef Martinez received a ball in the box to force the Englishman to make a diving save to his right and block the shot away. The veteran shot stopper totaled five saves on the night.

Bond delivered another crucial save in the 21st minute after stepping off his line to deny a right-footed shot from Martinez.

Houston had a dangerous chance in the 42nd minute when Dorsey met a set piece delivery from McGlynn at the near post, but goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. managed to block the attempt away for a Dynamo corner.

McGlynn took his chances from distance in the 58th minute, firing a left-footed shot that carried just over the crossbar.

Bond was called into action again in the 59th minute, running off his line again to deny a left-footed shot from Martinez inside the box. The goalkeeper stepped up again a few minutes later, diving to his left to stop another San Jose shot on goal.

Houston next travels to face NYCFC in midweek action on Wednesday, May 28, at Yankee Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Fans can follow the action live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

---

San Jose Earthquakes (5-6-4, 19 pts.) 3-3 Houston Dynamo FC (4-6-5, 17 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 15

PayPal Park - San Jose, California

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

San Jose Earthquakes 0 3 3

Houston Dynamo FC 1 2 3

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce 4 (Griffin Dorsey 6) 31'

HOU: Felipe Andrade 2 (unassisted) 50'

SJ: Preston Judd 1 (DeJuan Jones 4) 66'

SJ: Preston Judd 2 (Ian Harkes 1) 72'

SJ: Daniel Munie 1 (Ian Harkes 2) 76'

HOU: Griffin Dorsey 2 (Franco Escobar 2) 91'

San Jose Earthquakes: Earl Edwards Jr.; Daniel Munie, Dave Romney, Max Floriani; DeJuan Jones (Nick Lima 87'), Ian Harkes, Beau Leroux (Mark-Anthony Kaye 78'), Vitor Costa (Reid Roberts 87'); Hernan (Preston Judd 64'), Josef Martinez (Ousseni Bouda 78'), Cristian Espinoza

Unused substitutes: Luca Ulrich, Paul Marie, Amahl Pellegrino, Benji Kikanovic

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade (Franco Escobar 78'), Pablo Ortiz, Femi Awodesu, Griffin Dorsey; Artur, Jack McGlynn, Brooklyn Raines (Nico Lodeiro 83'); Ondřej Lingr, Ezequiel Ponce (Sebastian Kowalczyk 65'), Amine Bassi (Toyosi Olusanya 83')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Ethan Bartlow, Erik Dueñas, Gabe Segal, Michael Halliday

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Ezequiel Ponce (caution; foul) 53'

HOU: Pablo Ortiz (caution; foul) 89'

SJ: Preston Judd (caution; foul) 89'

SJ: Reid Roberts (caution; foul) 97'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Sergii Demianchuk

Assistant: Chris Elliot

Assistant: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

Fourth Official: Ricardo Fierro

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

Weather: 60 degrees, clear skies







Major League Soccer Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.