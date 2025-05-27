New York City FC Signs Forward Seymour Reid to a Homegrown Contract

May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC today announced that it has signed Forward Seymour Reid to a First Team contract as a Homegrown player through 2029, with an option for 2030.

Reid, who originally signed an MLS NEXT Pro contract in January with the intent to become a Homegrown at the end of the season, will now join the First Team immediately and will occupy an Off-Roster Homegrown slot. The Forward becomes New York City's 17th Homegrown in Club history.

"We are delighted to sign Seymour to a First Team contract. We've all been impressed with his performances with New York City FC II this season and how he's carried himself around the First Team environment on a daily basis," said Sporting Director David Lee. "We felt it was the right time to execute Seymour's Homegrown contract ahead of schedule as a reward for his development and production. This move also allows Seymour to be available for more MLS matches, giving us additional roster flexibility. Seymour is another strong example of the developmental pathway we have in place in New York City, and we're excited to continue working with him to maximize his full potential."

"Signing a Homegrown contract with New York City FC is an incredible feeling," said Forward Seymour Reid. "Opportunities like this don't come around often, and I'm really excited to get started. I'm looking forward to learning from the coaching staff and my teammates every day and continuing to develop my game. I can't wait to play at home in front of our fans and compete for trophies for years to come."

Per MLS rules, clubs may choose to designate a Homegrown Player as an Off-Roster Homegrown Player. Off-Roster Homegrown Players are ineligible for MLS League Season competition except as short-term call-ups. Off-Roster Homegrown Players may appear as short-term call ups in up to six MLS League Season matches per season. Off-Roster Homegrown Players may appear in an unlimited number of First Team appearances in other competitions (Concacaf Champions Cup, Leagues Cup, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Canadian Championship, friendlies, etc.).

Having already signed three Short-Term Agreements with New York City FC this season, Reid became the youngest player in franchise history to make his First Team debut when the Forward came on against the Columbus Crew on Matchday 5. Reid also made an appearance in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match earlier this month. With New York City FC II, Reid has scored seven goals in 11 matches for the Pigeons this season.

Reid is available for selection via a short-term call-up ahead of our match against the Houston Dynamo FC at Yankee Stadium.







