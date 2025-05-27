Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang Named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 15

May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang was named the MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 15 following a two-goal performance in a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Crew.

The honor marks Agyemang's first time being named MLS Player of the Matchday in his career, becoming the sixth CLTFC player in Club history to earn the award. This season marks the first year since 2022 that The Crown has had more than one player named Player of the Matchday in a single season.

Agyemang secured his second career brace in the span of just five minutes against Columbus. He opened the scoring for Charlotte in the 19th minute, slipping a header past Crew keeper Nicholas Hagan at the near post off a Pep Biel corner kick. At the 24th minute mark, a perfectly fed through ball from forward Wilfried Zaha found Agyemang in stride, with the USMNT forward calmly finishing around Hagan to claim his fifth MLS goal of the season.

The East Hartford, Conn. native was named to the USMNT June Training Camp last week for the squad's final tune up ahead of the Gold Cup and will join the squad for international friendlies vs. Turkey (June 7) and Switzerland (June 10).

Agyemang and Charlotte FC return to action this Wednesday, May 28 as The Crown travels to take on the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.







