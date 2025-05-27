Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang Named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 15
May 27, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC forward Patrick Agyemang was named the MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 15 following a two-goal performance in a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Crew.
The honor marks Agyemang's first time being named MLS Player of the Matchday in his career, becoming the sixth CLTFC player in Club history to earn the award. This season marks the first year since 2022 that The Crown has had more than one player named Player of the Matchday in a single season.
Agyemang secured his second career brace in the span of just five minutes against Columbus. He opened the scoring for Charlotte in the 19th minute, slipping a header past Crew keeper Nicholas Hagan at the near post off a Pep Biel corner kick. At the 24th minute mark, a perfectly fed through ball from forward Wilfried Zaha found Agyemang in stride, with the USMNT forward calmly finishing around Hagan to claim his fifth MLS goal of the season.
The East Hartford, Conn. native was named to the USMNT June Training Camp last week for the squad's final tune up ahead of the Gold Cup and will join the squad for international friendlies vs. Turkey (June 7) and Switzerland (June 10).
Agyemang and Charlotte FC return to action this Wednesday, May 28 as The Crown travels to take on the New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.
Major League Soccer Stories from May 27, 2025
- San Diego FC Travels to Seattle to Face Sounders FC on Wednesday at Lumen Field - San Diego FC
- Earthquakes Announce 30,000 Tickets Sold for 104th California Clasico; Pregame, Halftime Show, Postgame Drone Show Elements Revealed - San Jose Earthquakes
- CF Montréal in Florida to Take on Inter Miami CF this Wednesday - Club de Foot Montreal
- Availability Report: Four Missing against Houston - New York City FC
- Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang Named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 15 - Charlotte FC
- Rapids Look to Continue Two-Match Win Streak on the Road against Portland - Colorado Rapids
- FC Cincinnati Host Familiar Foe as FC Dallas Come to TQL Stadium - FC Cincinnati
- Statement from TQL Stadium Regarding Ticket Refunds for the Zac Brown Band Concert - FC Cincinnati
- D.C. United to Play Nashville SC in Quarterfinal of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on July 9 at GEODIS Park - D.C. United
- Match Preview: Inter Miami CF Back Home to Host CF Montréal Wednesday - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Signs Forward Seymour Reid to a Homegrown Contract - New York City FC
- Earthquakes to Host Austin FC in 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals on July 8 - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2025 U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Schedule Set with Pair of Doubleheaders July 8 & 9 - Chicago Fire FC
- Date Set for MNUFC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinals Match - Minnesota United FC
- Nashville SC Announces Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Quarterfinal Date & Time, Will Host D.C. United at 8 p.m. CT on July 9 - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Kicks off Double-Game Road Trip Wednesday at Austin FC - Real Salt Lake
- Revolution Visit D.C. United on Wednesday Night - New England Revolution
- Houston Dynamo FC Travel East for Midweek Matchup Versus NYCFC - Houston Dynamo FC
- Messi Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- Keys to the Match: Keep Going - New York City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte FC Stories
- Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang Named MLS Player of the Matchday for Matchday 15
- Charlotte FC Forward Patrick Agyemang and Midfielder Pep Biel Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
- Charlotte FC Edges Columbus Crew, 3- 2
- Clip Notes: Charlotte FC Drops Three Goals on Columbus Crew in Victory
- Match Preview: Charlotte FC vs. Columbus Crew