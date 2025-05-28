Charlotte FC Adds Defender Jack Neeley on a Short-Term Agreement

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC added defender Jack Neeley to the first-team roster ahead of tonight's match against the New York Red Bulls at 7:30 p.m. ET at Sports Illustrated Stadium. Neeley, an off-roster Homegrown Player, is eligible as a short-term call-up.

Neeley, 20, has taken advantage of his time given with Charlotte's first team as the schedule congestion in the month of May has given the Homegrown a few opportunities. The Charlotte FC Academy product garnered his first-team debut in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 against North Carolina FC and followed up with a second consecutive appearance in the tournament against D.C. United in the Round of 16. Three days later, Neeley earned both his MLS play and Bank of America debut in a 3-2 win over the Columbus Crew on May 24.

Neeley began his professional career with Charlotte FC's MLS NEXT Pro side, Crown Legacy, in 2023. He has been a main fixture for Crown Legacy's backline, tallying 56 appearances and nine clean sheets across all competitions in two-plus seasons.

Off-roster Homegrown Players, such as Neeley, may be included on the MLS regular-season matchday roster throughout season with a short term agreement and can appear in up to six MLS matches.

