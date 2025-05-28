Union remain first in Eastern Conference; Extend unbeaten streak to eight MLS games

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union traveled to BMO Field to face Toronto FC, securing their spot at the top of the Eastern Conference after a 2-1 victory. With the win, the Union extend their unbeaten streak to 10 matches in all competitions. The first half remained scoreless, with the Union outshooting Toronto 7-4. In the second half, Ola Brynhildsen led Toronto to a 1-0 lead in the 75th minute. The Union came back to tie 1-1 with a goal by Homegrown defender Nathan Harriel in the 86th minute. In the 92nd minute, defender Kai Wagner scored the game-winner to secure a 2-1 road win for the Union.

The Union will travel to Toyota Stadium to play against FC Dallas on Saturday, May 31 (8:30 p.m. ET/ Apple TV).

Toronto FC 1 - Philadelphia Union 2

BMO Field (Toronto, ON)

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

Referee: Guido Gonzales Jr.

Assistant Referees: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Mike Nickerson

Fourth Official: Mathieu Souare

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

AVAR: Craig Lowry

Weather: 51 degrees and rainy.

GOALS/ASSISTS

TOR - Ola Brynhildsen (Flores) 75'

PHI - Nathan Harriel (Wagner) 86'

PHI - Kai Wagner (unassisted) 90+2'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Tai Baribo (caution) 89'

PHI - Alejandro Bedoya (caution) 90+7'

Lineups

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel, Frankie Westfield, Jesus Bueno (Danley Jean Jacques 67'), Jovan Lukic, Quinn Sullivan (Ben Bender 82'), Indiana Vassilev (Alejandro Bedoya 76'), Tai Baribo, Bruno Damiani (Mikael Uhre 67').

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Olivier Mbaizo, Olwethu Makhanya, Jeremey Rafanello, Cavan Sullivan.

Toronto FC: Sean Johnson; Henry Wingo (Sigurd Roasted 45'), Theo Corbeanu, Ola Brynhildsen (Charlie Sharp 86'), Derrick Etienne Jr., Zane Monlouis (Kevin Long 78'), Alonso Coello (Matty Longstaff 86'), Tyrese Spicer, Deybi Flores, Jonathan Osorio, Raoul Retretta.

Substitutes not used: Luka Gavran, Maxime Dominguez, Lorenzo Insigne, Markus Cimermancic, Lazar Stefanovic.

TEAM NOTES

The Union extended their unbeaten streak to 10 matches in all competitions (Eight in MLS).

The Union currently lead the league in wins (10), points (33), goals scored (32), set pieces, and assists (38).

The win marks the Union's first road victory against Toronto since May 11, 2019.

This is the Union's best start to a season through 16 games, surpassing the previous mark of 31 points set in 2020.

Defender Kai Wagner scored his first goal of the season and registered his seventh assist, tying for the second most in the league.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake made his first start in net since May 3rd at CF Montreal.

Midfielder Ben Bender made his Union MLS debut tonight.







