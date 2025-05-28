Game On: Voting Open for 2025 MLS All-Star Game

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Major League Soccer today opened the voting process for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas, which includes participation by players, fans, and media. The top players in North America will take center stage this summer, as the 2025 MLS All-Star Game will feature the MLS All-Stars facing off against the top stars from Mexico's premier soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 23 (9 p.m. ET) at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium.

Inter Miami CF has been well represented in previous editions of the MLS All-Star. In 202, midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro became the first Club player to participate in the MLS All-Star Game, defender DeAndre Yedlin was selected in 2022, and Spanish duo Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets attended in 2024.

Fans can cast their votes now on http://mlssoccer.com/vote or via the MLS App.

As part of the voting process, MLS reviewed performance metrics from the current season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized. Players will be selected in seven specific positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger.

Of the 26 MLS players to be selected for the MLS All-Star Game, the breakdown is as follows:

12 players will be chosen through a vote by MLS fans, players, and media. Each of the three voting groups will represent one-third of the combined vote.

12 players will be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez, from the host club Austin FC.

Two players will be selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Players, fans and media will cast their votes for 11 players in a 4-1-2-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers. The top players from each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars. The 12th player selected will be the one who received the next-highest total of overall votes.

To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of his club's matches this season at the time the ballot was created on May 19 after Matchday 14. Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible to be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez or Commissioner Garber.

Fan voting opened today, Wednesday, May 28, at 12 p.m. ET and will close at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 11. All fans can vote at mlssoccer.com/vote, and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media.

Every player from each of the 30 MLS clubs will receive a unique link to vote for their peers. Approximately 500 members of the media who regularly cover MLS will also make their selections to represent MLS.

The MLS All-Star Game and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Q2 Stadium will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are available at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.







