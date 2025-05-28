Vote Loons: Voting Opens Today for 2025 MLS All-Star Game

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Major League Soccer today opened the voting process for the 2025 MLS All-Star Game, which includes participation by players, fans, and media. The 2025 All-Star Game will be hosted by Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on Wednesday, July 23, and will feature the MLS All-Stars taking on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX.

VOTE HERE: mlssoccer.com/vote

To qualify for the ballot, players must have appeared in at least 50 percent of his club's matches this season at the time the ballot was created on May 19. Players who did not qualify for the ballot are still eligible for selection by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez or Commissioner Don Garber.

Below is a list of Minnesota United players that have qualified for the ballot via the details mentioned above:

Michael Boxall

Jefferson Diaz

Morris Duggan

Carlos Harvey

Bongokuhle Hlongwane

Sang Bin Jeong

Robin Lod

Anthony Markanich

Tani Oluwaseyi

Joaquín Pereyra

Nicolás Romero

Joseph Rosales

Dayne St. Clair

Wil Trapp

Kelvin Yeboah

Notably of the players selected above, five are current statistical leaders amongst either the club or across MLS. Goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair has tallied seven shutouts and is tied for the most clean sheets in MLS, to-date. Forward Tani Oluwaseyi is currently leading Minnesota United in goals (6) - and earned Player of the Matchday honors after his Matchday 4 performance - with striker Kelvin Yeboah following closely behind, netting four goals. Argentinian midfielder Joaquín Pereyra leads MNUFC in assists (7), and is notably tied for second across all of MLS in assists. Following impressive performances across the matches so far this season, veteran center back Michael Boxall has been named to the Team of the Matchday (TOTM) for Matchdays 2, 3 and 15.

As part of the voting process, MLS reviewed participation metrics from the current season to categorize players in the positions where they are most utilized. Players will be selected in seven specific positions: goalkeeper, right back, center back, left back, defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, and forward/winger.

Of the 26 MLS players to be selected for the MLS ALL-Star Game, the breakdown is as follows:

12 players will be determined by a vote of MLS fans, players, and media. Each of the three voting groups will represent one-third of the combined vote.

12 players will be selected by MLS All-Star head coach Nico Estévez of the host club, Austin FC.

Two players will be selected by MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

Players, fans and media will cast their votes for 11 players in a 4-1-2-3 formation: one goalkeeper, one right back, two center backs, one left back, one defensive midfielder, two attacking midfielders and three forwards/wingers. The top players from each position from the combined vote will be named All-Stars. The 12th player selected will be the one who received the next-highest total of overall votes.

Fan voting opens today, Wednesday, May 28, at 11 a.m. CT and will close at 10:59 p.m. CT on Wednesday, June 11. All fans can vote on mlssoccer.com/vote and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media.

Every player from each of the 30 MLS clubs will receive a unique link to vote for their peers. Approximately 500 members of the media who regularly cover MLS will also make their selections to represent MLS.

The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T at Q2 Stadium will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions in English, Spanish, and French on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app. Fans can subscribe to MLS Season Pass now through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, game consoles, and the web at tv.apple.com.

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are available at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.







