Minnesota United Signs Forward Darius Randell to Short-Term Agreement
May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today the club has signed MNUFC2 forward Darius Randell to a Short-Term Agreement, making him available for Wednesday's regular-season match at Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 9:30 p.m. CT.
Randell has earned three Short-Term Agreements so far this year and was made available for selection against LA Galaxy on March 22, the Austin FC game on May 3, and made a start during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match at Louisville City SC on May 7. Randell notably scored in that U.S. Open Cup match, and with his start, became the youngest player in MNUFC's MLS club history to appear and score in a match (all competitions) at 17 years and 255 days old.
The forward signed with MNUFC2 in August of 2024, and since then has made 39 game appearances and has scored six goals, including three tallies, to-date, during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign. Randell previously played two seasons with MNUFC's Academy, starting as a defender for the Loons' U15 squad in 2022 before transitioning to a winger position and playing up with the U17 and U19 teams from 2023-2024.
Transaction: Minnesota United signs MNUFC2 forward Darius Randell to a Short-Term Agreement.
VITALS
Darius Randell
Position: Forward
Date of Birth: 8/25/2007 (17 years old)
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 160 lbs.
Birthplace: Monrovia, Libera
Hometown: Brooklyn Park, Minnesota
