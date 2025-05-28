New York City FC Suffers 0-3 Setback to Houston Dynamo FC
May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
New York City FC fell 3-0 to the Houston Dynamo on a rainy Wednesday in the Bronx. Despite early chances and late pressure, City couldn't break through. An own goal by Justin Haak gave Houston an early lead, before a second-half brace from Gabriel Segal secured the result, ending City's bid for a third straight win.
Match Recap
A wet Wednesday in the Bronx was the setting for New York City FC's midweek clash with the Houston Dynamo.
City came into the game fresh off back-to-back wins and were keen to make it three in a row as they welcomed Ben Olsen's side to the Five Boroughs.
Pascal Jansen named an unchanged side from the one that beat Chicago Fire just a few days earlier. That almost paid early dividends when a clever through ball from Maxi Moralez put Alonso Martínez through on goal. Unfortunately, an offside flag halted the play.
Minutes later, Jonathan Shore drove toward the byline and danced along it before firing a low shot that earned City a corner.
At the other end, Nico Lodeiro pounced on a loose ball in the area and fired off a shot that Tayvon Gray did well to block.
However, the hosts would take the lead from the resulting corner after a vicious delivery from Jack McGlynn was inadvertently turned past Matt Freese by Justin Haak.
Martínez tried to find an instant response for City, but he ran out of room after dribbling past the goalkeeper at a narrow angle.
Houston almost made it two just before halftime after Thiago Martins thought he had been fouled by Gabriel. The referee did not agree, giving Segal a 1v1, but Freese stood tall to deny the former New York City FC striker.
Houston defender Felipe Andrade then came close with a header in first-half stoppage time that drifted just wide of the target.
The second half saw no changes for either team, as the rain let up and darkness settled over the stadium. Houston would find a second goal early in the half through Segal, after he slammed home a rebound from close range.
In response, Aidan O'Neill fired off a shot from distance that forced a good save from goalkeeper Jonathan Bond. Hannes Wolf then went close from a free kick not long after.
In the 64th minute, Jansen turned to his bench to introduce four new faces. On came Mounsef Bakrar, Nico Cavallo, Agustín Ojeda, and Máximo Carrizo in place of Haak, Martínez, Wolf, and Moralez.
They were joined on the field by Keaton Parks in the 74th minute, as the midfielder came on to replace Shore. In the 88th minute, captain Thiago Martins rose highest at a corner and powered a header just wide of the near post.
Houston was awarded a penalty in stoppage time after Cavallo was deemed to have committed a foul inside the area. Segal stepped up and converted the spot kick confidently. That was the last act of note on the night, confirming a disappointing 3-0 defeat for City at home.
What's Next
Next up for New York City FC is a trip to face Nashville SC on Saturday, May 31. Kickoff at Geodis Park is scheduled for 4:30PM ET.
