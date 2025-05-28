Houston Dynamo FC Defeat NYCFC 3-0 at Yankee Stadium

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







NEW YORK - Houston Dynamo FC defeated New York City FC 3-0 at Yankee Stadium earlier tonight behind a brace from forward Gabe Segal. The result marked Houston's seventh clean sheet of the season and extended their MLS unbeaten streak to four matches.

Notably, veteran midfielder Nico Lodeiro made his 200th MLS start tonight and is the second Dynamo player to reach that milestone this season, as midfielder Artur reached the same number on May 3 at LAFC.

The match also saw midfielder Erik Dueñas make his first MLS start with the Dynamo and midfielder Duane Holmes, who signed with Houston in early March, make his MLS debut.

Houston took the lead in the 26th minute when midfielder Jack McGlynn whipped in a cross from the left side of the box after recycling a corner delivery that found the back of the net off New York City defender Justin Haak.

Segal doubled Houston's lead in the 50th minute when a shot toward the far post from Dueñas was blocked away and fell to the feet of the striker near the six-yard box, allowing him to find the back of the net. Segal, who made his first MLS start of the season tonight, joined Houston in a trade from NYCFC in February 2024.

Segal completed his first career MLS brace in the second half stoppage time, scoring from the penalty spot following a foul on Holmes in the box by a NYCFC defender.

Segal found himself in a one-on-one situation versus goalkeeper Matt Freese in the 41st minute, but the young striker's attempt was blocked by the shot stopper.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond was called into action in the 58th minute when a shot by Aiden O'Neill forced the Englishman to get in front of the ball and block it away.

Houston returns to Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, May 31, to host Sporting Kansas City on Kick Cancer Night, presented by MD Anderson Cancer Center. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT, and fans can secure tickets for the match HERE.

---

New York City FC (7-6-3, 24 pts.) 0-3 Houston Dynamo FC (5-6-5, 20 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 16

Yankee Stadium - Bronx, New York

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM 1H 2H FT

New York City FC 0 0 0

Houston Dynamo FC 1 2 3

HOU: Justin Haak (own goal) 26'

HOU: Gabe Segal 1 (unassisted) 50'

HOU: Gabe Segal 2 (unassisted) 90'+4'

New York City FC: Matt Freese; Birk Risa, Thiago Martins, Justin Haak (Nico Cavallo 65'), Tayvon Gray; Maxi Moralez (Maximo Carrizo 65'), Aiden O'Neill, Jonathan Shore (Keaton Parks 74'); Hannes Wolf (Agustin Ojeda 65'), Julian Fernandez, Alonso Martinez (Monsef Bakrar 65')

Unused substitutes: Tomas Romero, Strahinja Tanasijevic, Mitja Ilenic, Seymour Reid

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Felipe Andrade (Griffin Dorsey 71'), Femi Awodesu, Ethan Bartlow, Franco Escobar; Júnior Urso (Artur 46'), Erik Dueñas (Ondřej Lingr 71'), Brooklyn Raines; Nico Lodeiro (Pablo Ortiz 89'), Gabe Segal, Jack McGlynn (Duane Holmes 82')

Unused substitutes: Jimmy Maurer, Toyosi Olusanya, Michael Halliday, Sebastian Kowalczyk

DISCIPLINE:

HOU: Erik Dueñas (caution; foul) 35'

HOU: Felipe Andrade (caution; foul) 63'

NYCFC: Tayvon Gray (caution; foul) 65'

NYCFC: Aiden O'Neill (caution; foul) 85'

NYCFC: Nico Cavallo (caution; foul) 90'+2'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistant: Eric Weisbrod

Assistant: Justin Howard

Fourth Official: Jeremy Scheer

VAR: David Barrie

Weather: 58 degrees, rainy







Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.