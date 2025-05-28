Earthquakes Aim to Extend Seven-Game Unbeaten Streak vs. LA Galaxy in 103rd California Clasico

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







CARSON, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes put their seven-game unbeaten streak in all competitions on the line when they face the LA Galaxy tonight in the 103rd California Clasico at 7 p.m. PT at Dignity Health Sports Park. The game will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV (English/Spanish) and FS1, as well as on local radio via KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

In other news, MLS All-Star Game fan voting opened today. Team captain Cristian Espinoza, currently leading the league with eight assists and 51 key passes, along with forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango, who is third in MLS in goals with nine, are among the candidates. Deadline to vote is June 11. Fan voting will close at 8:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, June 11. All fans can vote on mlssoccer.com/vote and every fan has the unique opportunity to share their picks on social media.

POTENTIAL STORYLINES:

- The Earthquakes are currently 28-40-17 (125 GF, 141 GA) all-time vs. LA Galaxy with an 10-24-6 (57 GF, 74 GA) road record. Wednesday's match marks the 103rd California Clasico in all competitions. The scene shifts to Stanford Stadium on June 28 when the Quakes host the 104th edition of the rivalry match.

- Quakes Head Coach Bruce Arena and Assistant Coach Dave Sarachan will return to Carson where they raised the MLS Cup with the Galaxy three times (2011, 2012, 2014) and the Supporters' Shield twice (2010-11). Arena also earned MLS Coach of The Year honors twice with LA (2009, 2011).

- San Jose is on a seven-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (4-0-3).

- Cristian Espinoza (3g/5a in 16 career games) and Josef Martinez (3g in 4 matches) have excelled vs. LA.

- Heading into tonight, the Quakes' attack led all MLS with 32 goals and 33.62 expected goals.

- Two current Quakes formerly played for the LA Galaxy: defender Dave Romney (2015-19), who appeared 84 times and scored three goals, and forward Preston Judd (2022-23), who appeared 17 times and scored three goals. The pair also played for LA Galaxy II where Judd scored 30 goals in 57 appearances (2021-23) and Romney found the back of the net twice in 24 appearances (2015-19).







