CLTFC fall against RBNY; travel to Toronto FC on Saturday

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Notes:

Charlotte FC remains winless at Sports Illustrated Stadium against the New York Red Bulls all-time.

Kerwin Vargas added his second league goal of the season; he's up to three in all competitions

Liel Abada brought the Crown within one late in the match with his fifth MLS goal of 2025 and sixth in all competitions

Souleyman Doumbia returned to action following an extended spell on the sideline; he exited the San Diego FC match (4/19) with an injury Match Info: 2025 Major League Soccer Regular Season - Match 16

Location: Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, NJ

New York Red Bulls Starting XI: Coronel, Duncan, Nealis, Elie, Edwards, Edelman, Stroud, Giengaar, Carmona, Sofo, Bogacz

Substitutions: Harper (64'), Choupo-Moting (64'), Hack (77'), Donkor (87'), Valencia (87')

Charlotte FC Starting XI: Kahlina, Marshall-Rutty, Privett, Malanda, Scardina, Williamson, Westwood, Biel, Zaha, Agyemang, Vargas

Substitutions: Abada (71'), Smalls (71'), Doumbia (83')

Goals:

14' - RBNY - Bogacz(Assist: Duncan)

26 - CLT - Vargas

29' - RBNY - Sofo (Assist: Carmona)

70' - RBNY - Choupo-Moting (Penalty)

76' - CLT - Abada

90'+7' - RBNY - Choupo-Moting (Penalty)

Discipline:

40' - CLT - Biel (Yellow)

64' - CLT - Zaha (Yellow)

68' - CLT - Privett (Yellow)

74' - RBNY - Choupo-Moting (Yellow)

82' - RBNY - Edelman (Yellow)

90'+2' - RBNY - Donkor (Yellow)

90'+5' - CLT - Malanda (Yellow)







Major League Soccer Stories from May 28, 2025

