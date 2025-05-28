Attacking Momentum: Ingredients of the Match: Charlotte FC at New York Red Bulls

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

What a way to end the slump. Three goals, three points.

That's what you expect out of Charlotte's up-front firepower. Now it's all about how you maintain those levels, build up that confidence, and go on a little run in the opposite direction from the last five matches. It will be tough. The Crown is on the road again until early July and starts with a quick turnaround trip to New Jersey to face the Red Bulls on Wednesday. RBNY are coming off two straight losses in MLS play after a 7-0 thumping of the LA Galaxy.

Here are the Ingredients of the Match for Charlotte FC to get a result in the Garden State:

Attacking Momentum

The confidence in the attack was palpable. No fear. Go score.

That mentality and chemistry must be carried into these next couple of matches. Building on that confidence will be foundational as Charlotte stares down five matches on the road in the next month.

You are doing something right when you get multiple goal contributions from each of Zaha, Biel, and Agyemang. So, how do you capitalize on that is key, especially against a Red Bulls side that has only allowed 17 goals this season and a 5-1-1 record at home. They are going to play aggressively. Much different than Columbus. So you have to anticipate adapting the success from this weekend to a different challenge.

Enforce your will and put the ball in the net. Together. (Yes, this is a repeat from last match. Please do it again.)

Rain on Parade

New Jersey has been very successful at its home grounds this year. Although they have lost two straight, their last match was an MLS Cup rematch, and they won. Let's not forget this side was in a final not too long ago.

Charlotte has some not-so-fun history at the Sports Illustrated Stadium as well. So what more motivation do you need to stick it to 'em on their home soil?

This side has talked about having more bite. You need it against the Red Bulls more than most teams. This type of road match can set you up at the end of the season for playoff positioning. Charlotte has to find more success on the road, and it will take them being up for it on a Wednesday night.

So harness that winning feeling from the weekend, feel good about your abilities to battle, and go out and win. Rain on Parade.

