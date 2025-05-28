Atlanta United Defeats Orlando City SC 3-2 in Thrilling Comeback

May 28, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United react after a goal against Orlando City SC

ATLANTA - Atlanta United scored a pair of late goals in the final moments of the match to complete a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Orlando City SC Wednesday night in front of 39,275 fans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alexey Miranchuk, Bartosz Slisz and Jamal Thiaré each scored to hand the club it's second consecutive win at home as the team now faces its next six matches on the road.

Orlando jumped out to an early lead in the fourth minute. Martín Ojeda received the ball in the left channel and played it to Marco Pašalic at the top of the penalty area roughly 25 yards from goal. Pašalic settled the ball with his first touch as César Araújo ran on to it and blasted a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner.

Atlanta responded in short order, netting an equalizer in the 19th minute. The play began with Jay Fortune making an interception on the left side in Orlando's half before Slisz and Miranchuk quickly worked the ball across the field to Saba Lobjanidze on the right wing. The Georgian dribbled into the box and fired a low cross to the edge of the six-yard box which deflected off Miguel Almirón's boot and appeared to strike an Orlando defender's hand. The ball immediately bounced to Miranchuk, who smashed home a volley to level the match. It was Miranchuk's second goal of the season.

The visitors regained the lead in the 32nd minute. Ojeda lobbed a long ball over the head of Derrick Williams with Ramiro Enrique chasing. Williams' attempted back pass wasn't hit with enough pace as Enrique pounced on the loose ball and buried his shot into the bottom left corner.

Brad Guzan produced a crucial save in the 50th minute. After Pašalic's shot from close range on the right side of the box struck the left post, Ojeda's followed it up on the left side with a blistering low shot, but Atlanta's captain made an impressive kick save at the near post to keep it a one-goal game.

The match reached its turning point when head coach Ronny Deila made a triple substitution in the 68th minute, bringing on Pedro Amador, Mateusz Klich and Thiaré. Amador immediately made his presence felt in the 70th minute when Fortune picked out a pass from the right wing to the back post where the Portuguese volleyed a shot aimed at the top right corner, but it soared just over the bar.

Atlanta gained a one-man advantage in the 77th minute when Araújo was shown a red card after putting a hand on Klich's throat during a heated moment after a play was whistled dead.

Six minutes later, Atlanta pulled level for the second time. After an Amador cross intended for Thiaré was cleared away, it fell for Miranchuk on the top right edge of the penalty area. Miranchuk played a short pass for Slisz just outside the box where he drilled a shot off the left post and into the back of the net.

Atlanta continued to threaten Orlando's goal and found the match-winner in the 95th minute. Miranchuk delivered a cross to the left side of the box for Lobjanidze where he chested it down and played it across to Thiaré who tapped in his third goal of the season.

Atlanta United (4-7-5, 17 points) returns to action Saturday, May 31 when it travels to face New York Red Bulls at Sports Illustrated Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 13-11 Atlanta

Shots on target: 6-5 Orlando

Corner kicks: 6-5 Orlando

Fouls Committed: 12-4 Atlanta

xG: 2.0 - 0.9 Atlanta

Possession: 58-42 Atlanta

Passing accuracy: 88-81 Atlanta

Scoring

ORL - César Araújo (Marco Pašalic) 4'

ATL - Alexey Miranchuk 19'

ORL - Ramiro Enrique 32'

ATL - Bartosz Slisz (Miranchuk) 83'

ATL - Jamal Thiaré (Saba Lobjandize, Miranchuk) 90+5'

Disciplinary

ATL - Bartosz Slisz Y 63'

ORL - César Araújo R 77'

ATL - Mateusz Klich Y 79'

ATL - Jay Fortune Y 82'

ORL - Óscar Pareja R 84'

ORL - Eduard Atuesta Y 90+1'

ORL - Pedro Gallese Y 90+3'

Notes:

Brad Guzan made his 250th appearance for the club across all competitions

It was Atlanta United's second win in club history when trailing after the 75th minute

Jamal Thiaré scored his third goal of the season

Bartosz Slisz scored his second goal of the season

Saba Lobjanidze recorded his team-leading sixth assist of the season

After producing one goal and two assists tonight, Alexey Miranchuk became the first ATL UTD player with at least three goal contributions in a single match since March 9, 2024

Attendance: 39,275

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Brad Guzan (c)

D: Ronald Hernández (Pedro Amador - 68')

D: Luis Abram (Edwin Mosquera - 82')

D: Derrick Williams

D: Matt Edwards (Mateusz Klich - 68')

M: Saba Lobjanidze (Noah Cobb - 90+7')

M: Jay Fortune

M: Bartosz Slisz

M: Alexey Miranchuk

M: Miguel Almirón

F: Latte Lath (Jamal Thiaré - 68')

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Will Reilly

Luke Brennan

Efrain Morales

ORLANDO CITY SC STARTING LINEUP

GK: Pedro Gallese

D: Robin Jansson (c)

D: Rodrigo Schlegel (Duncan McGuire - 90+7')

D: Alex Freeman

D: David Brekalo

M: Iván Angulo (Kyle Smith - 73')

M: César Araújo

M: Joran Gerbet

M: Marco Pašalic (Luis Muriel - 74')

F: Martín Ojeda (Eduard Atuesta - 73')

F: Ramiro Enrique (Dagur Thorhallsson - 80')

Substitutes not used:

Javier Otero

Rafael Santos

Shakur Mohammed

Zakaria Taifi

OFFICIALS

Filip Dujic (referee), Walt Heatherly (assistant), Gianni Facchini (assistant), Abdou Ndiaye (fourth), Ramy Touchan (VAR), TJ Zablocki (AVAR)

